Day 1 of London Blockchain Conference Highlights Focus on Real-World Blockchain and AI Solutions

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Day 1 of the London Blockchain Conference kicked off today at Evolution London, bringing together global leaders in blockchain, AI and Web3 to explore how these transformative technologies are shaping industries, driving innovation and unlocking new economic opportunities.

The tone for discussions focused on how blockchain and AI are moving beyond theory into commercial application, delivering measurable value and solving complex business challenges.

The day opened with a keynote from Sebastian Thrun, CEO, Kitty Hawk, Founder, Udacity, who shared insights from the early days of AI and autonomous vehicles, noting that self-driving cars have now surpassed humans in safety. Thrun called this a moral turning point, adding that as AI evolves at unprecedented speed, society must adapt to a world where systems may no longer be fully understood, only proven correct.

Key sessions and takeaways from Day 1 included:

Auditable AI: Building Trust You Can Prove: Scott Zoldi, Chief Analytics Officer, FICO, Sebastian Thrun, Cüney Eti, Model Safety Bug Bounty Program Participant, Anthropic, Tatiana Kalganova, Professor, Brunel University and moderated by Danny Fortson from The Times Tech Podcast discussed how blockchain can add transparency, compliance, and accountability to AI systems, paving the way for responsible innovation.

Throughout the day, the conference floor buzzed with live demos, product launches and networking opportunities, offering attendees insights into emerging blockchain and AI solutions. The conference continues tomorrow with sessions on stablecoins framework, CBDCs & Digital Money for the Public Good, How Banks are scaling blockchain, Real-World Asset Tokenisation, Digital Asset Regulation and Blockchain in Public Innovation.

