LONDON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International passengers who are double jabbed and travelling from a non-red list country will benefit from the upcoming change to the rules for travelling. The lateral flow tests, also known as the rapid antigen test, are replacing the RT-PCR for those eligible from the 24th October, 2021. Harley Medic International , approved by the Government, provides fast and affordable rapid antigen test kits for pre-departure tests when travelling abroad from England to 'on arrival' tests for Day 2, with reliable results and a verified certificate. The cost of the rapid antigen test is expected to be less than half the cost of the RT-PCR for about £29 making it an efficient alternative.

This move is suggested to be in line with the previous simplification of the traffic light system wherein countries have only been categorised as either 'red list' or 'rest of the world' earlier in October as part of the plan of the Government to ease travel restrictions.

A number of European countries including Germany, Denmark, Croatia and others have already recognised the use of the rapid antigen test as proof of a negative coronavirus test and England is now added to the list.

The rapid antigen test has been in use in the UK for testing covid-19, however, beginning next week, will also be used to fulfil a testing requirement for travel purposes.

The World Health Organisation has recommended the use of antigen detection test kits to test the coronavirus infection as it is more affordable, accessible and the results can be viewed instantly.

The new rules can apply if the passenger has not visited a country or territory as mentioned in the red list within 10 days before arriving in England. The countries on the red list have been reduced to seven including Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, Venezuela. Unfortunately, there is no amendment to rules for unvaccinated travellers or those vaccinated with an unapproved vaccine, as they must be tested pre-departure and also, after arrival on Day 2 and Day 8 and complete the 10-day self-isolation.

Buying a test

Prices for these Day 2 tests will roughly amount to £25 - £39 in the UK, much cheaper than the RT-PCR tests. Government-approved companies that offer rapid antigen Day 2 testing include the following:

Harley Medic International - £29

Harley Medic International has over 50 clinics nationwide and offers home postal day 2 antigen tests for £29. They have an average rating of 4.5 stars on Trustpilot and are one of the largest providers for covid testing in the UK. Travellers can book an antigen test with Harley Medic International by clicking - "rapid antigen test" .

Official Rapid Tests specialise in rapid antigen testing. They offer state of the art rapid antigen testing and digital verification with results being made available within a few minutes. Customers simply have to take a video of themselves conducting the test, this is then checked and verified with certificates being sent via email in PDF format. It is a very smooth and straightforward process that can be conducted anywhere in the world. Travellers can book a pre-departure test or a day 2 antigen test by clicking - "rapid antigen test".

Understanding a lateral flow test from an RT-PCR

A rapid antigen test has to be performed in the same manner as the PCR, i.e. by use of a nasal or throat swab and then, with the help of a simple device, it detects whether an individual is infected with the coronavirus infection. The results from this test are usually obtained within half an hour.

The procedure to conduct a lateral flow or antigen test is similar to that of an RT-PCR, except that the testing kit contains a testing device that can give results instantly. To find the result, the swab is to be dipped in a tube containing a solution to dilute the sample, following which it should be placed at one end of a porous strip in a test cartridge. The test is designed to recognise SARS-CoV-2 antigens (proteins) in the body.

Persons who may be eligible for the quarantine exemption and the reduced testing measures

Fully vaccinated has been defined to mean "that the individual has had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before their arrival in England. The day the individual receives the final dose does not count as one of the 14 days" by the Government. Further, Children are treated as though they are fully vaccinated, although, depending upon their age and country of residence.

Proceeding to book a test

In accordance with the Press Release by the Department of Health and Social Care, the antigen test is available to be booked from the 22nd of October for travel from 24th October.

The test must be booked and paid as a Day 2 test before the travel to England and must be taken before the end of Day 2 after arrival to England. Once the test is booked, travellers are mandated to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) within a time period of 48 hours before arrival.

One of the Government approved websites for booking the test is Harley Medic International, who have been providing reliable and affordable coronavirus PCR tests as well as the antigen tests.

A step by step guide to use the antigen test

Travellers need to note that the antigen test provided by the NHS, which is free of cost, cannot be availed for the purpose of travel and will not be accepted, as per the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

As mentioned before, lateral flow tests must also be pre-booked and the booking reference code shall be included on a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) for each arrival to England .

. The Government has introduced a verification process for the antigen test, passengers using the home kit shall send a photo of the test as well as the booking reference to the private provider, who shall then verify accordingly.

No change to rules for those who are unvaccinated

The rules remain the same as before, i.e. a pre-departure test must be taken before the travel. Further, tests must be booked and paid for the arrival which is the Day 2 and the Day 8 test and the booking reference to be included in the Passenger Locator Form. On arrival, self-isolation may also be required depending on the rules.

Ending quarantine early

The Test to Release Scheme (Day 5) can be used by booking a test specifically for the same through a private provider.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided in the article is updated as of 20/10/2021 and should not be relied upon for bookings as rules may differ depending upon the country or the airlines. Please check the latest government guidelines and regulations on www.gov.uk .

