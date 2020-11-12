Day 2 of The Movement Toward Social Justice in Public Health, the 5th Annual California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA), and Alcohol Justice, are pleased to announce the exciting line-up for Day 2 of the 5th Annual CAPA Summit #CAPASummit2020.

What: Day 2 Virtual Summit

The Movement Toward Social Justice in Public Health

COVID-19 & Alcohol

When: Friday, November 13, 2020 9:30 a.m. (PT)

Where: Zoom Webinar, preregistration required: https://bit.ly/34YcwsF

Who: DAY 2 – COVID-19 and Alcohol

Dr. Barbara Ferrer , L.A. County Department of Public Health

, L.A. County Department of Public Health Dr. Lello Tesema , L. A . County Department of Public Health Division of Substance Abuse Prevention & Control (SAPC)

, . County Department of Public Health Division of Substance Abuse Prevention & Control (SAPC) Diana Zúñiga, L.A. County Department of Health Services, Alternatives to Incarceration Workgroup

Nicolle Perras , L.A. County Department of Public Health

, L.A. County Department of Public Health Nelly Arias , L.A. County Department of Mental Health

, L.A. County Department of Mental Health Franklin Romero , L.A. County Department of Mental Health

, L.A. County Department of Mental Health Raul M. Herrera , AJUPEME USA - Turtle Island, International Ulama Mesoamerican Hip-Ballgame Association

, AJUPEME - Turtle Island, International Ulama Mesoamerican Hip-Ballgame Association Carson Benowitz-Fredricks , MSPH, CHES, Alcohol Justice

, MSPH, CHES, Alcohol Justice Vanessa Ramirez Garcia , Future Leaders of America

, Future Leaders of America Xavier Flores , Pueblo y Salud, Inc.

, Pueblo y Salud, Inc. Veronica De Lara , Co-chair, CAPA

, Co-chair, CAPA Gilbert Mora , Co-chair, CAPA

Why: A better understanding is needed of the challenges with containing COVID-19 in LA County and the overlap in public health harms like accessing substance use treatment and alcohol as an essential service during the pandemic.

Watch: #CAPASummit2020 Day 2 Preview Video

CAPA Mission: The California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) shall unite diverse organizations and communities in California to protect health and safety, and prevent alcohol-related harm through statewide action.

CAPA Platform: Current core issues leading to specific advocacy and policy change action items.

Raise the price of alcohol through taxes and fees, supporting the "Charge for Harm" concept that the industry should pay for treatment, prevention and all other costs to government.

concept that the industry should pay for treatment, prevention and all other costs to government. Limit alcohol advertising in all media, especially on government-controlled property and where children or targeted populations are exposed.

Make the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control effective, efficient, transparent, and accountable to public health and safety concerns of the community, and not to cater to industry profits and license expediency, through policies that reduce alcohol outlet density and increase funding for alcohol control, regulation, and enforcement.

Eliminate product lines (such as alcopops and malt liquors) oriented to underage youth and vulnerable or targeted populations.

Reduce the allowable blood alcohol content for drivers as "Point .05 Saves Lives"

Improve labelling and out-of-home advertising of all alcohol products to ensure a) no marketing to youth, b) no indications of unsubstantiated health claims, c) display of alcohol content by volume and percentage and d) display of harms.

CAPA Member Organizations:



Alcohol Justice

Alcohol-Narcotics Education Foundation of California

ADAPP, Inc.

ADAPT San Ramon Valley

Bay Area Community Resources

Behavioral Health Services, Inc.

CA Council on Alcohol Problems

CASA for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods

Center for Human Development

Center for Open Recovery

DogPAC of San Francisco

Dolores Huerta Foundation

Eden Youth & Family Center

Institute for Public Strategies

FASD Network of Southern CA

FreeMUNI – SF

Friday Night Live Partnership

Koreatown Youth & Community Center

Laytonville Healthy Start

L.A. County Friday Night Live

L.A. Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A.DAPA)

L.A. County Office of Education

Lutheran Office of Public Policy – CA

MFI Recovery Center

Mountain Communities Family Resource Center

National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse

National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence – Orange County

Partnership for a Positive Pomona

Paso por Paso, Inc.

Project SAFER

Pueblo y Salud

Reach Out

San Marcos Prevention Coalition

San Rafael Alcohol & Drug Coalition

SAY San Diego

Saving Lives Drug & Alcohol Coalition

South Orange County Coalition

Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc.

The Wall Las Memorias Project

UCEPP Social Model Recovery Systems

Women Against Gun Violence

Youth For Justice



California Alcohol Policy Alliance is a project of Alcohol Justice

