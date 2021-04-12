Day Designer and The Home Edit Partner on Colorful Collection of Planners and Organizing Essentials, Available at Retailers Nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a system! Day Designer, the trusted intentional planning brand, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with The Home Edit, the female organizational powerhouse duo reinventing how we live and organize our lives. Needless to say, making plans has never been this exciting—and it's only just begun. Debuting for the 2021-2022 academic year at retailers nationwide, this fun yet functional collection combines The Home Edit's colorful approach to organization with Day Designer's guided approach to planning. From planners to keep schedules and to-do lists all in one place, and wall calendars to help keep all those balls in the air, to a variety of handy planning accessories (including a signature gold pen, because why not), the 35-piece collection was created to help users organize effectively with a sense of humor and colorful style.

Day Designer

"Organizing is at the heart of everything we do. And since planners are really the organizers of notebooks, we're thrilled to introduce this gorgeous collection of planners, calendars, and accessories we created with Day Designer and Blue Sky. Each planner is designed to help you organize every aspect of your life, and give you gold stars along the way. It's a system!" - Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, Founders of The Home Edit.

The Home Edit for Day Designer planners are value-added systems that include dated planning pages and goal-setting worksheets, plus an added section with monthly guides for organizing every aspect of life. Featuring a different color each month, the system is designed to encourage and motivate users with the relatable and practical advice that we've come to expect from The Home Edit. And with colorful stickers, pockets, and bookmarks, these exclusive planners add fun and personalization to any planning routine.

The collection offers a variety of punchy solids and lively patterns with gold foil cover details including Modern Marble, Skinny Mini, Over The Rainbow, Roses, Superstar, and Sweetheart. Dated from July 2021-June 2022, planners are available in five sizes in Daily, Weekly, and Monthly formats. Planner pricing will range from $7.99-$24.99.

Wall calendars will be available in four patterns, including Skinny Mini and Over The Rainbow, and two sizes to fit any home or office space. Each calendar is dated from July 2021-June 2022 and includes wire-binding and stickers. Calendar pricing will range from $6.99-$12.99.

Planning accessories will be available in a variety of solids and patterns, including Roses and Superstar, and feature padfolios, document holders, assorted notebook packs, notes sets, stickers, sticky note checklists, washi tape, magnetic bookmarks, elastic bands, and a signature gold pen to check every box. Pricing for accessories will range from $3.99-$19.99.

The full The Home Edit for Day Designer collection will be available online at an exclusive national retailer on April 12 and in stores on April 25.

Pricing for the full The Home Edit for Day Designer collection will range from $3.99-$24.99.

About Day Designer:

Day Designer is a planner brand unlike any other. It empowers women to live, design, and organize their way to an intentional, productive, and beautiful life. Part calendar, part organized to-do list, and part motivational tool, each Day Designer planner combines goal-setting worksheets, dated planning pages, and unique page layouts that guide prioritization, scheduling, note-taking, and gratitude. Featuring beautiful covers and gold embellishments, Day Designer is known for a timeless, elevated look that makes each day more beautiful. Available in several collections, including the luxury-look Flagship Collection, sold on DayDesigner.com, and the popular Day Designer for Blue Sky line with a broad range of organizational options, the planning system is sold in national retail stores, including Target, Staples, and Amazon. Aside from being the most intuitive and gorgeous planners on the market, Day Designer's philosophy is one we can all get behind: a well-designed day is the key to a well-lived life. www.daydesigner.com

