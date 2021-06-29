Day Drinking by Little Big Town Hits A High Note in the Can Wine Category

Day Drinking is a delicious and refreshing canned wine from three-time Grammy Award winning country band, Little Big Town. Born out of the band's passion for celebrating life and its special moments with wine, Day Drinking is ideal to pair with friends, family, and good times. Each 375 ml can is equal to half a standard bottle of wine and has a SRP of $6.99.

"We continue to be overwhelmed by response to Day Drinking by Little Big Town. The collaboration with the band and their genuine passion for every aspect of the project has guided us to create a product that resonates well with consumers. Day Drinking's delicious flavors and iconic packaging have provided the ingredients for an ownable segment within can wine and makes innovating line extensions a blast," said Alex Evans, Chief Marketing Officer at Precept Wine, which produces the brand in collaboration with the band.

In addition, a new flavor, Pontoon Punch, was recently added to its flavor line up. Pontoon Punch features of notes of juicy orange, cherry, and pineapple with a hint of lemon and rum flavors, evoking days on the beach, at the lake or floating down the river. Like all Day Drinking can wines, it has no artificial flavors and colors and is gluten-free with 9% ABV.

"Diving into the wine world has been an incredible way for us to extend ourselves creatively," said band member Karen Fairchild. "From every single flavor profile down to the last detail of the can design is as thought out as if we were writing or recording a song. We're thrilled to know that it's connecting with consumers on such a huge level."

Pontoon Punch joins the brand's other terrific flavors: Rosé Bubbles, Watermelon Rosé, Southern Peach and Black Cherry. Day Drinking is distributed nationally.

Seattle-based Precept Wine is the largest privately held wine producer in the Pacific Northwest and a top 11 American wine producer. With deep roots representing more than 30 years of Northwest investments in the wine industry, Precept owns and maintains nearly 4,000 planted vineyard acres across Washington, Idaho, New Mexico and Oregon; such leading wine brands as Waterbrook, Gruet, Browne Family Vineyards, Canoe Ridge Vineyard, House Wine, Day Drinking, Pendulum, Primarius, Washington Hills, Battle Creek Cellars, Callaway Cellars, Ste. Chapelle, Cense, Sheffield Cellars, Fairbanks and AG Perino Vermouth, plus tasting rooms and hospitality throughout the Pacific Northwest and New Mexico. Founded in 2003 by Andrew Browne and Dan Baty, the company's wineries have garnered more than 800 combined best buys and critical scores exceeding 90 points. Learn more at www.preceptwine.com

