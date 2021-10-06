Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector® Fixed Income ETF Launched on NYSE

Day Hagan Asset Management (Day Hagan) in partnership with Ned Davis Research (NDR), a global provider of independent investment research insights, tools and solutions, announced the launch of a co-developed ETF, Smart Sector® Fixed Income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in unaffiliated fixed income exchange traded funds that invest in nine fixed income categories. The Fund utilizes the NDR Fixed Income Model to determine its allocation to each Category.

"We are very excited and proud to launch another ETF with Day Hagan," said Brian Sanborn, Senior Vice President of Wealth Management Solutions at NDR. "The SSFI ETF applies NDR's 360o approach of combining macro, fundamental, technical, and behavioral data with the goal of delivering excess returns, while protecting against catastrophic losses. We believe that this strategy will help investors tactically navigate the fixed income market and is a great complement to the SSUS ETF for U.S. asset allocation decisions."

For more information, please visit https://DHFunds.com.

About Day Hagan Asset Management

Day Hagan Asset Management (DHAM) was founded in 2004 to provide investment management and research to clients and institutions. DHAM's philosophy is that a quantitative, scientific, unemotional, and model-based approach to the markets may provide better risk-adjusted returns. The models search for confirmation among many diverse indicators, providing the flexibility to seize opportunities in the marketplace in a rational manner.

To find out more, please visit https://DayHagan.com.

About Ned Davis Research

Ned Davis Research (NDR) was founded in 1980 and uses the weight of the evidence and a 360-degree approach to build up to market insights. When we say "evidence," we mean processing millions of data series to fuel a historical perspective, build proprietary indicators and models, and calm investors in a world full of bull/bear news hype and hysteria. We believe that no client is too big or too small to benefit from NDR's insights.

Today, NDR is widely recognized for their quantitative modeling and objective research.

NDR is headquartered in Nokomis, Florida, with offices in New York, London, Montreal, Hong Kong, and Sydney.

Important Information

References to "NDR" throughout refer to Ned Davis Research, Inc. NDR is a registered as an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). NDR serves as the Signal Provider in connection with this strategy. The information provided here has not been approved or verified by the SEC or by any state or other authority. Additional information about NDR also is available on the SEC's website at www.Adviserlnfo.sec.gov. This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. NDR's strategies, including the model discussed in this publication, are intended to be used only by sophisticated investment professionals.

Ned Davis Research, Inc. makes no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding whether Smart Sector® Fixed Income ETF is suitable for investors generally or the advisability of trading in such product. Ned Davis Research, Inc. does not guarantee that the strategy referenced by the Smart Sector® Fixed Income ETF have been accurately calculated or that the strategy appropriately represents a particular investment strategy. The strategy is heavily dependent on quantitative models and data from one or more third parties, and there is no guarantee that these models will perform as expected. Ned Davis Research, Inc. and its affiliates shall not have any liability for any error in the strategy calculation or for any infirmity in the Smart Sector® Fixed Income ETF.

There may be a potential tax implication with a rebalancing strategy. Re-balancing involves selling some positions and buying others, and this activity results in realized gains and losses for the positions that are sold. This reduction could be material to the overall performance of an actual trading account. NDR does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Please consult your tax advisor in connection with this material, before implementing such a strategy, and prior to any withdrawals that you make from your portfolio.

Investing in securities is subject to market risk including the possible loss of principal. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is new with a limited operating history.

Some specific fund risks: The value of fixed income securities will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund.

Credit risk is the risk that an issuer of a security will fail to pay principal and interest in a timely manner, reducing the Fund's total return. Emerging market countries may have relatively unstable governments, weaker economies, and less-developed legal systems with fewer security holder rights. Emerging market economies may be based on only a few industries and security issuers may be more susceptible to economic weakness and more likely to default. The use of derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments.

Smart Sector® ETF products are subject to sector risks and non-diversification risks, which may result in performance fluctuations that are more extreme than fluctuations in the overall stock market.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector® Fixed Income ETF. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained at https://dhfunds.com or by calling 800-594-7930. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector® Fixed Income ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA SIPC. Neither Ned Davis Research, its affiliates, nor Day Hagan Asset Management, are affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Media Contact:

Darrell Oliver

Euromoney

(646) 539-3640

[email protected]

SOURCE Ned Davis Research (NDR)

Related Links

https://dhfunds.com

