DAY-LEE FOODS ACQUIRES B AND D FOODS, MOUNTAIN VIEW PACKAGING, AND TAMARACK FOODS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Day-Lee Foods, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NH Foods Ltd. and member of the Nipponham Group, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of B and D Foods, Mountain View Packaging, and Tamarack Foods. B and D Foods, along with its affiliates, is a leading provider of frozen food products, including tempura meats, pork nuggets, Asian meal kits and a variety of chicken products.

This strategic combination brings together four strong companies with complementary strengths, creating a powerful new force in the food industry. The acquisition significantly expands Day-Lee Foods' product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, positioning the company for accelerated growth and innovation in the frozen and prepared foods market.

Hideki Fujii, President and CEO of Day-Lee Foods, Inc., stated, "This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for our company. By combining our strengths, we will build a more robust and diversified organization that is better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Tim Andersen, President and CEO of B and D Foods, Mountain View Packaging, and Tamarack Foods added, "Joining forces with Day-Lee Foods opens tremendous opportunities for our brands and our people. Together, we have the resources and talent to drive innovation, enter new markets, and deliver even greater value to our customers."

The combined company will maintain operations at all current locations, with plans to leverage the unique strengths of each facility. Leadership emphasized that the focus is on growth and expansion. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Day-Lee Foods, Inc.

Day-Lee Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of frozen foods and appetizers, known for its high-quality Asian-inspired cuisine and innovative product lines. With this acquisition, Day-Lee Foods strengthens its position as a major player in the frozen and prepared foods industry.

About B and D Foods

B and D Foods was founded in 1972 to supply its signature finger steaks to a chain of fast-food restaurants. Over the years, B and D Foods has grown and its product offerings have expanded to include tempura meats, pork nuggets, Asian meal kits and a variety of chicken products.

