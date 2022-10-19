Day One Beverages Completes Transformative Multimillion Dollar Funding Round, Led by Vincere Capital

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincere Capital recently announced an investment into Los Angeles, CA-based Day One Beverages ("Day One"), effective June 22, 2022.

Day One comes in three refreshing flavors--grapefruit, lemon and lime.

Headquartered in Venice Beach, Day One Beverages has earned national recognition as a sparkling CBD water brand and recently earned the role of the exclusive CBD partner of USA Pickleball . Day One is on a mission to democratize CBD by making it accessible to consumers in their daily routine. The brand is built on a platform which aims to empower consumers by educating them about CBD's ability to help them harness their attention and focus, so that they can stop the over-thinking brought on by daily stress and anxiety. At $2.99 per can, their delicious, zero-calorie Sparkling Water brings CBD within reach for more consumers than ever before.

The investment led by Vincere Capital, facilitated by Aspire Financial LLC and The J Square Investments, fuels Day One Beverages with the capital it needs to compete in the burgeoning CBD wellness category. With the CBD ingestible category growing at a 50.6% CAGR through 2024, Day One and its team of beverage veterans is poised to compete at the highest level with its award-winning beverages.

With a team of ex-Red Bull, Anheuser-Busch and other CPG brand executives, the Day One team is focused on aggressive retail distribution across California, Colorado, Illinois, Georgia, and Florida while embracing communities of passionate people across the country; from pickleball players to yoga lovers, consumers drink Day One to access their best and most balanced selves so that they can do what they do best.

Chris Clifford, Chief Executive Officer of Day One Beverages adds, "This funding helps give Day One the runway to become the premier CBD beverage producer in the space and continue our fast-paced mission to make CBD accessible to mainstream consumers. CBD is on its way to becoming the next big category in beverage because it has never been harder to harness your attention, and CBD helps people get balanced and be present. We're positioned to lead the CBD category thanks to our focus on creating a product that educates the consumers on the benefits of CBD and empowers them to make it a functional part of their daily routine."

Recently ranked as the #1 best overall CBD Drink you can buy online by Rolling Stone, Day One gets consumers back to their level best so they can be present and take on every moment with focus and clarity. Each 12 ounce can of Day One includes 20mg of CBD, zero calories, 0% sugar and 100% natural fruit juice, to deliver a healthy and refreshing sparkling citrus drink for any occasion.

This deal closed officially June 22, 2022.

About Day One Beverages

Day One Beverages is on a mission to democratize CBD by making it accessible to consumers in their daily routine. At $2.99 per can, their delicious, zero-calorie Sparkling Water brings CBD and all its benefits within reach for consumers. The brand is built on a platform which aims to empower consumers by educating them about CBD's ability to help them harness their attention and focus, so that they can stop the over-thinking brought on by daily stress and anxiety. For additional information and to purchase, please visit www.DrinkDayOne.com and follow Day One on Instagram @DrinkDayOne to stay up to date.

