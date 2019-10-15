DAY ONE EVENTS & the Embassy of Monaco in Washington, D.C. Join Forces to Bring Annual High-Level Space Forum to the Principality

MONACO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of DAY ONE EVENTS, a summit for the digital age designed for global decision makers and "doers," and the Embassy of Monaco in Washington, D.C., have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to incorporate the Embassy's highly successful space initiative, "Pioneers & Innovators of Our Time" (PIOT), into the framework of future DAY ONE EVENTS.

Mr. Eric Stallmer, the president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, the world's largest trade organization dedicated to promoting the development of commercial spaceflight, made the announcement during the 2019 DAY ONE EVENTS program on behalf of Monaco's ambassador to the United States and Canada, Her Excellency Maguy Maccario Doyle and Mr. Denis Jacquet, founder of DAY ONE EVENTS.

Ambassador Maccario Doyle is the convener of the biennial PIOT event which focuses on the future of space exploration, and which underscores the Principality's historical interest in aviation, aerospace technology and earth sciences. In announcing the partnership, Mr. Stallmer outlined topics to be covered in future sessions including the new space economy, the role of public-private partnerships in low-Earth orbit space stations, space tourism and related industries, and the future of healthcare in space and how satellite technology and space exploration could be the key to addressing climate change.

Dr. Ilhami Aygun, president of Space Systems International Monaco and a panelist in the 2016 and 2018 PIOT events, also addressed the gathering to speak about MonacoSAT2, the second Monaco satellite to be launched in 2022-2023, in follow up to the successful launch in April 2015 of Monaco's first telecommunications satellite.

"This new partnership, along with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation-USA and Monaco's "space agency," SSI-MonacoSat, will focus on the relationship between humanity and space, the economics and commercial opportunities of space travel, as well as its challenges for the protection of our planet. We hope to elaborate on, and answer, the age-old question, does the future of our planet depend on space? Our goal is also to inspire young people to follow careers in science and technology and will feature an informative educational component for our youth," said Mme. Maccario Doyle.

For information about DAY ONE EVENTS, visit www.dayone-event.com.

For information about PIONEERS & INNOVATORS OF OUR TIME, visit https://www.monacoeventsusa.com.

SOURCE Embassy of Monaco