Day One Experts' Best of Texas Bus Tour Creates an Excellent Impression on Business Investors from Japan & Taiwan

FAIRVIEW, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over two dozen investors and business owners from Japan and Taiwan learned firsthand about some of the state's most delightful experiences as part of a unique cultural caravan, the Best of Texas Bus Tour, thoughtfully curated by leaders in economic development across 15 cities and four regions.

Day One Experts powered the five-day, highly experiential tour in close collaboration with real estate firm TAC Brokerage & Consultant, LLC and the Texas Economic Development Connection.

Only in Texas! Guests took turns atop a Texas Longhorn during the Best of Texas Bus Tour stop in Marshall, Texas. This unforgettable moment is just one of the many highlights from the #TexasEDConnection tour, where we showcased the unique charm, opportunities, and quality of life found in Texas communities. Powered by Day One Experts, the Best of Texas Bus Tour connected foreign business leaders and investors with the best of Texas has to offer across several regions of the Lone Star State. Exploring innovation at its finest. The Best of Texas Bus Tour made an inspiring stop at NTT Data in Plano, Texas to learn how this global leader in IT Services is shaping the future of technology and business solutions. Stops like this highlight the incredible opportunities Texas offers for foreign businesses looking to grow and thrive in a tech-driven world. Powered by Day One Experts, the #TexasEDConnection tour connected business leaders and investors with communities across Texas.

"It takes more than just data and dirt to tell the whole story of Texas' thriving economy and investment opportunities in a way that resonates deeply with foreign investors," said Day One Experts Founder "Super" Dave Quinn. "When you're a business owner, ultimately you want to fall in love with a town before you move to the next stage to relocate. You want to know what your Friday night looks like, where your kids are going to school … what life is like. We are so grateful to our community partners and sponsors for making the tour an unforgettable time for our guests."

Here's a peek at what the Best of Texas Bus Tour offered guest:

A big first impression meeting "Big Sam," a 67-foot statue of Texas hero Sam Houston

hero A boat cruise, local beer, brats, and barbecue, plus photo ops on a longhorn

Tours of available sites and existing industries, such as GlobalWafers, Toyota Motor North America, TI and NTT DATA, to name a few

Warm receptions from state and local dignitaries — and a full marching band!

Chuck wagon breakfast along the Red River

Happy Hour and bull riding at Billy Bob's

A close look at UT Dallas' role in workforce strength and CHIP manufacturing growth

According to the state office of economic development and tourism, Japan was Texas' fourth-largest trading partner and sixth-largest export destination in 2021. From 2012 to 2022, Japanese companies recorded 119 investment projects in Texas, $6.9 billion in capital investment and 19,620 jobs created by 96 companies. In 2023, Taiwan was ranked the state's seventh largest trading partner, with trade between the two totaling $21.3 billion. Taiwanese companies reported 10 investment projects in Texas over the past decade, which are projected to create nearly $10.5 billion in capital investment and more than 2,500 new jobs.

"The Best of Texas Bus Tour showcased the type of customized, community-level connections Day One Experts are so well-positioned to make for business owners and investors," Quinn said. "It is so important to get to know local economic development professionals and local government officials to know what opportunities are available. Creating a strong network of partner communities in the TexasEDConnection allows us to ensure that flow of information for our partners and business clients."

About Day One Experts

Day One Experts is a collection of the country's best-known economic development professionals, small business advisors, and their top supporting service vendors uniquely equipped to help communities and small businesses navigate winning public-private partnerships.

About Texas Economic Development Connection

Texas Economic Development Connection is an initiative powered by Day One Experts, designed to spark interest in new development, job creation and expansion into Texas by telling the "real" Texas story for partner communities statewide. Hear from business owners and CEOs who have relocated or expanded their business to Texas by listening to Gone to Texas, the official podcast of the Texas Economic Development Connection.

