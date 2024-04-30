Day One Ventures' Masha Bucher to Attend Milken Institute Global Conference

-- Bucher to join influential thought leaders and attendees in addressing critical global issues --

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Masha Bucher, founder and general partner of Day One Ventures, announced her plans to attend the Milken Institute Global Conference to be held May 5-8, 2024 in Los Angeles. The event will bring together global executives to discuss developing a shared future and using disruptions to serve innovation. The conference will also include the Institute's 2024 membership inductions, for which Bucher has been accepted.

Masha Bucher's venture capital firm Day One Ventures provides early-stage funding to startups looking to promote innovative technologies and executes creative storytelling for those companies. Within its first five years, Day One Ventures proved its model successful with six companies that reached unicorn status and a cumulative portfolio of companies surpassing $35+ billion.

As a Milken Young Global Leader, Bucher joins the Institute's 2024 cohort and is well positioned to provide thought leadership to the membership and broader community. Her passion for bridging the gap between art and technology provides a unique perspective while she aims to inspire, and be inspired by, tech entrepreneurs.

Her interest in engaging with the Milken Institute's Center for the Future of Aging and the Center for Advancing the American Dream reflect her entrepreneurial spirit and belief that technology should be a pathway for humanity to lead healthier, longer, and more economically advantaged lives. Through her work as a minority-owned business owner, Masha Bucher will contribute most to the Milken Institute's Center for the Financial Markets. This is a true passion for Bucher as a majority of Day One Ventures portfolio companies have minority/women founders.

The Milken Institute is renowned for bringing together industry leaders and trendsetters to share new perspectives and accelerate progress through nonpartisan collaboration and idea sharing. The nonprofit organization's 2024 conference is slated to host over 150 presentations and panel discussions, encompassing a speaker lineup of over 800 individuals.

About Masha Bucher

Masha Bucher is a pioneer in the venture capital space with a mission to deliver outsized returns through the delivery of unparalleled value and affirming relationships with every portfolio company. Founder of Day One Ventures, Bucher previously served as an angel investor and founder of a public relations studio focused on innovative communications, VP of Communications for Acronis, and Head of Communications for Runa Capital. She has also been named a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. Visit mashabucher.com for more information.

About The Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle (YLC)

The Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle (YLC) includes intellectually curious, motivated, and philanthropic young professionals between the ages of 25 and 40 who support the Milken Institute and its mission. With 300 members in Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore, and the MEA region, the YLC represents the best and the brightest from a wide variety of industries. Members are actively involved in programs and research and receive special invitations to private events. They are also provided access to the annual Global Conference and select regional summits. For information about the YLC, contact [email protected] .

