Day Out Snacks Expands Into 75 New Stores

Plant-based protein balls launch in Dierbergs Markets and Costco Bay Area locations

RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Day Out Snacks , maker of dessert-inspired protein balls, today announced its retail expansion into 75 new storefronts.

The vegan protein snacks, which are free from seed oils, GMOs, gluten and dairy, will roll out in 28 Dierbergs Markets across Missouri and Illinois and 47 Costco locations in the San Francisco Bay Area during the month of January.

"These placements establish Day Out's presence in two key markets with highly respected partners," says founder and CEO Becky Dheri. "Dierbergs gives us a strong foothold in the Midwest through a trusted regional grocer known for quality, while Costco provides the opportunity to offer our products in a larger, family-friendly format and serve a new market on the West Coast."

The expansion follows the brand's 2025 rollout in hundreds of stores across the Northeast at Costco and Shoprite locations.

"Our retail growth points to the brand's ability to drive velocity and demand," Dheri says. "Grocers are actively seeking authentic, better-for-you snack brands that deliver both clean ingredients and taste."

Dheri says the company plans to invest heavily in its retail execution teams to connect with customers face to face, a strategy she credits for building the brand's existing base of loyal fans.

"Getting people to try our product through sampling and in-store availability is how we've grown our business steadily over the last several years," Dheri explains. "We're proof that you don't have to compromise on quality to scale."

Day Out's Brownie Batter, Cinnamon Bun, Peanut Butter Cup, and Cookie Dough Protein Balls will be sold at Dierbergs Markets in single-serve packs for a suggested retail price of $3.49. The new Costco locations will carry Day Out's 20-ounce variety pack, which contains five Brownie Batter and five Cookie Dough packs, and retails for $16.49.

Day Out's protein balls are made with wholesome ingredients like cashew butter, dates, and a unique superfood protein blend of organic chickpea, pea protein, sacha inchi, and chia seed. Each two-ounce pack delivers 12 grams of protein and four grams of fiber.

About Day Out

Day Out creates dessert-inspired, nutrient-dense protein balls that are designed for functional snacking on-the-go. Made in small batches, Day Out's conveniently portioned snacks feature plant-based ingredients that provide healthy fuel for whatever your 'day out' entails, be it a busy workday, back-to-back kids' activities, or an outdoor adventure. Day Out products are free from gluten, dairy, artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, seed oils, gums, and emulsifiers. No junk, no fillers. Just real, craveworthy food. Learn more about Day Out at getdayout.com .

