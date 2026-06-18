Day Out Snacks Lands Nationwide at Target

Day Out Protein Balls are now in 3,000+ retail locations nationwide, including Costco, ShopRite, and Dierbergs Markets

RED BANK, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Day Out Snacks, the fast-growing clean-label snack brand known for its dessert-inspired protein balls, will launch in 2,000 Target stores nationwide and on Target.com beginning June 8. The rollout represents the brand's first permanent national retail placement and largest expansion to date.

For its Target debut, Day Out will launch three multi-pack varieties, including an exclusive Brownie Batter & Cookie Dough assortment.

For its Target debut, Day Out will launch three multi-pack varieties, including an exclusive Brownie Batter & Cookie Dough assortment alongside Peanut Butter Cup and Cinnamon Bun flavors. Retailing for $10.99, each box contains four single-serve pouches formulated with functional protein and clean ingredients for convenient, everyday snacking.

"From the beginning, our goal was to create a snack that could compete with indulgent options on taste while maintaining the ingredient standards today's consumers, especially Target shoppers, increasingly expect," said Becky Dheri, founder and CEO of Day Out Snacks. "Target continues to elevate ingredient-conscious options across the snacking category, which makes this launch especially meaningful for us."

The brand's expansion into Target follows a year of accelerated retail growth, including more than 800 placements across retailers such as Costco, Shoprite, and Dierbergs Markets.

"Today's shopper expects a lot from their snacks," Dheri added. "Day Out's momentum reflects this growing desire for products that deliver on clean ingredients and craveability."

Made with simple pantry ingredients like nut butter, dates, and a superfood plant protein blend, Day Out protein balls are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, and free from gums, seed oils, sugar alcohols and GMOs. Each serving contains 12 grams of complete plant protein powered by pea protein, chickpea, sacha inchi, and chia seeds.

To support the launch, Day Out will be featured in an end-cap display rotation in approximately 800 Target locations from June 14 through July 25.

For more information on Day Out Snacks or to find a retailer near you, visit getdayout.com.

About Day Out

Day Out creates dessert-inspired, nutrient-dense protein balls that are designed for functional snacking on-the-go. Made in small batches, Day Out's conveniently portioned snacks feature plant-based ingredients that provide healthy fuel for whatever your 'day out' entails, be it a busy workday, back-to-back kids' activities, or an outdoor adventure. Day Out products are free from gluten, dairy, artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, seed oils, gums, GMOs and emulsifiers. No junk, no fillers. Just real, craveworthy food. Learn more about Day Out at getdayout.com.

SOURCE Day Out Snacks