Day Out Snacks Launches Limited-Edition Peanut Butter Crunch Flavor

The gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO protein balls are available starting on March 1

RED BANK, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Day Out Snacks , known for its dessert-inspired protein balls made from clean, plant-based ingredients, announced today the launch of Peanut Butter Crunch, a limited-edition flavor featuring a craveable crunchy texture. The new variety hits Day Out's website and Amazon store on March 1 to kick off National Peanut Month and will be available while supplies last.

Peanut Butter Crunch is the brand's first-ever product with a crunchy texture element, which is made possible by the addition of organic pea protein crisps.

Designed to feel indulgent while delivering functional, bite-sized nutrition, Peanut Butter Crunch Protein Balls tap into consumers’ love of nostalgic, candy-inspired treats.

"Peanut butter is consistently the number one flavor preference across protein and snack categories," said Day Out founder and CEO Becky Dheri. "One of our original flavors, Peanut Butter Cup, is the fastest mover in our retail lineup, so we've seen the demand firsthand. We're excited to give our customers a new way to enjoy that classic profile by pairing our signature clean ingredients with a satisfying added crunch."

"We wanted it to feel like you're enjoying your favorite peanut butter candy–rich, nutty, and sweet with a satisfying crunch–without any of the guilt," Dheri added.

Limited-edition drops like the brand's 2025's fall and holiday flavors have proven to be a successful strategy for Day Out, consistently generating strong engagement and sell-through.

"Limited releases allow us to intentionally test new innovations, gather direct consumer feedback, and validate demand before committing to a full-time SKU," Dheri said. "We anticipate that the universal appeal of peanut butter will also encourage new shoppers to discover the brand for the first time."

Every resealable 4.5-ounce bag of Peanut Butter Crunch contains nine protein balls. Each serving (three protein balls) contains 9 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber from a superfood blend of pea protein, chickpea, chia seed, and sacha inchi. Like all Day Out varieties, Peanut Butter Crunch is gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan and non-GMO. The suggested retail price is $8.25.

Learn more about Day Out and browse its full collection of nutritious and delicious snacks at getdayout.com

About Day Out

Day Out creates dessert-inspired, nutrient-dense protein balls that are designed for functional snacking on-the-go. Made in small batches, Day Out's conveniently portioned snacks feature plant-based ingredients that provide healthy fuel for whatever your 'day out' entails, be it a busy workday, back-to-back kids' activities, or an outdoor adventure. Day Out products are free from gluten, dairy, artificial flavors, sugar alcohols, seed oils, gums, and emulsifiers. No junk, no fillers. Just real, craveworthy food. Learn more about Day Out at getdayout.com .

