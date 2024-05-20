Day Out With Thomas™: Bubble Tour is heading to Tweetsie Railroad

BLOWING ROCK, N.C., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Pop' on board a train ride adventure with Thomas the Tank Engine™ with loads of bubble themed games, activities and a full day at Tweetsie Railroad June 7-10 & 13-16.

"We are excited to host everyone's favorite blue engine again," said Cathy Robbins with Tweetsie Railroad. "This year's theme—the Bubble Tour—promises to be a 'popping' good time!"

Spend the Day Out With Thomas at Tweetsie Railroad, June 7-10 & 13-16. Enjoy a real train ride with Thomas the Tank Engine and a full day of Wild West family fun at Tweetsie Railroad -- live entertainment, classic amusement rides, panning for gold, Deer Park Zoo and more! The 2024 Day Out With Thomas:Bubble Tour is coming to Tweetsie Railroad! For eight days, guests can take a ride behind Thomas the Tank Engine, meet Sir Topham Hatt and the all new 'Bubble Zone".

Thomas-themed activities include:

A 20-minute interactive train ride featuring a talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive.

Meet & take photos with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

The all new 'Bubble Zone'

Gift shop with exclusive Thomas & Friends products

Photo Opportunities and more!

"Railroads across the United States host this event," adds Robbins, "but, we are unique, in that guests ride with Thomas, but they also get to enjoy the rest of all that Tweetsie has to offer – live entertainment, classic amusement rides, panning for gold, and don't forget the animals in Deer Park Zoo!"

Tickets are $60 for adults and $40 for children (children 2 and under are free). They include one ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, plus a full day of admission to Tweetsie Railroad. Golden Rail Season Pass holders receive one free ride with Thomas and unlimited daytime admission during Day Out With Thomas. For more information or to purchase your ticket to Day Out With Thomas with a specific train ride time visit tweetsie.com or call 877-TWEETSIE (877-893-3874).

About Tweetsie Railroad

Since 1957, Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina's first theme park, has provided families with unforgettable Wild West adventures. Visitors enjoy an interactive three-mile journey into the Old West behind a historic narrow-gauge steam locomotive. The park features live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, gem mining, and more. Hours vary by season. For more information and a complete list of special events visit tweetsie.com or call 877-TWEETSIE (877-893-3874).

