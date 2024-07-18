DAY OUT WITH THOMAS™: THE BUBBLE TOUR IS AT THE NORTHWEST RAILWAY MUSEUM FOR A TRAIN RIDE ADVENTURE

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone's favorite #1 blue engine, is in town, bringing a bubbly new spin to Day Out With Thomas events. For the first time, Thomas & Friends will celebrate bubbles' magic with Day Out With Thomas: The Bubble Tour. The Bubble Tour just completed its first weekend at The Northwest Railway Museum with tours continuing July 19-21 and, July 26-28. Tickets are available at Thomas.TrainMuseum.org or Day Out With Thomas (trainmuseum.org).

Now in its 20th year of hosting, this is a wonderful family event at the Northwest Railway Museum. Each ticket includes an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine as well as access to a full day of activities for all to enjoy including live entertainment, photo ops with Sir Topham Hatt, lawn games, and shopping at the pop-up gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag.

Guests will board the train with Thomas the Tank Engine at the Snoqualmie Depot in historic downtown Snoqualmie for a ten-minute ride to the Railway History Campus. Guests will detrain and have an hour to experience the Thomas and Friends activities and visit the rail heritage exhibits. Guests will then reboard the train with Thomas the Tank Engine for an excursion to Snoqualmie Falls. At the end of the ride, guests will be returned to the Snoqualmie Depot.



WHEN:

July 19-21 and July 26-28





WHERE:

Northwest Railway Museum, Snoqualmie Train Depot





TICKETS:



Select a designated train departure time when purchasing tickets at www.DayOutWithThomas.com or Thomas.TrainMuseum.org. Ticket prices are $32 for ages 1 and up. Advanced tickets are required. Walk-up sales are not available.





FAQ's:

Day Out With Thomas (trainmuseum.org)





Media Contact :

Erin McCallum

[email protected]

206-619-1525

SOURCE Northwest Railway Museum