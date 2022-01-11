Day Three Labs Acquires Revolutionary Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabinoid Infusion Technology

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day Three Labs (DTL), a cannabinoid CPG ingredient manufacturer specializing in the development and commercialization of novel cannabis product solutions, has acquired a patented pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid infusion technology developed by a leading Israeli bioscience company. The deal was led and structured by KEY Investment Partners with participation from Phyto Partners.

This first-of-its-kind technology allows ingested cannabinoids to naturally bypass patients' and consumers' first-pass metabolism, delivering significantly elevated levels of Delta 9-THC into the bloodstream without converting to 11-hydroxy-THC. As a result, DTL's technology is able to consistently mimic the experience of smoking whole flower by taking effect within 10 minutes, enhancing bioavailability by upwards of 500% and capturing the plant's entire cannabinoid and terpene profile.

The Israeli company behind the novel cannabinoid delivery process has been at the forefront of developing groundbreaking, patented technology for the global medical cannabis market for nearly a decade. Compared to conventional infusion technology that features oil or nano droplets, DTL's distinctive offering does not utilize any emulsion processes. This turn-key solution can be applied to a variety of form factors –including edibles, capsules and beverages, and calibrated to stay effective for specific durations. Ingestible products that apply this versatile yet efficient form of drug delivery can expect pharmaceutical-grade precision and predictability.

"Our latest acquisition will inspire both consumers and cannabis brands to reimagine what is possible within the edibles space," said Josh Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Day Three Labs. "While this technology is widely applied in mainstream pharmaceutical products, cannabis has not been able to leverage these medical innovations until now. We are confident that our novel offerings will generate a whole new segment of cannabis consumers, thereby transforming the very foundation of the global cannabis industry."

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with Josh Rubin, Rafi Cohen and their outstanding team at Day Three Labs. DTL is a game-changer for the cannabis industry. The technology has the potential for massive disruption, which will ultimately lead to an entirely new category of ingestibles," commented KEY Founding Partner Tiby Erdely, who joins Day Three Labs' Board of Directors. "We see tremendous opportunity to catapult the industry from primitive form factors to pharmaceutical-grade delivery mechanisms which will not only open the door to new audiences but also enhance the experience for all cannabis consumers."

"While there have been significant advances in infusion technology, edibles experiences remain unpredictable –deterring many mainstream consumers from engaging with the industry as a whole," said Larry Schnurmacher, Managing Partner at Phyto Partners. "We believe DTL's superior technology will end existing stigmas around edibles and propel the THC-infused drink category in the U.S. and eventually, globally. Phyto Partners has vetted dozens of companies that produce cannabinoid ingredients and DTL stood out as the only manufacturer to offer technology that made a consequential difference in how patients and consumers will experience the holistic properties of the cannabis plant."

About Day Three Labs (DTL)

Day Three Labs (DTL) is a cannabinoid CPG ingredient manufacturer specializing in the development and commercialization of novel cannabis product solutions. With headquarters in Denver and research operations in Israel, DTL taps into over 50 years of scientific research and plant study to reimagine existing cannabis offerings by delivering Israeli innovation and ingenuity to the global cannabis industry. DTL's portfolio includes proprietary pharmaceutical-grade infusion technologies with the objective of handing control of the cannabis experience to the everyday consumer.

About KEY Investment Partners LLC

Founded in 2018, KEY Investment Partners LLC takes a systematic approach to investment analysis and due diligence, with the goal of connecting investors to the most attractive private cannabis opportunities, in the opinion of KEY. Leveraging over 40 years, in the aggregate, of institutional experience by the managers of the Fund, KEY sources unique opportunities in high-growth, market-leading cannabis companies that are operated by experienced management teams. The firm uses time-tested methods to provide institutional-quality investment management and client service to those looking to capitalize on the rapid growth of the U.S. cannabis market.

About Phyto Partners

Founded in 2015 to capitalize on the burgeoning cannabis industry, Phyto Partners has invested in 35 privately held cannabis-related businesses that provide business-critical solutions to licensed operators. Phyto is one of a handful of cannabis-focused venture capital funds offering investors the opportunity to participate in one of America's fastest-growing industries and was named a Top Cannabis Investment Fund by Forbes. Phyto is an early investor in a number of industry leaders including Dutchie, LeafLink, Fyllo, Flowhub and Vangst.

