Day Zero Diagnostics to Present AI-Based Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Predictive Models at ID Week

Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc.

10 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

Day Zero Lab Services launches new rapid high resolution organism ID service, epiXact® ID

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day Zero Diagnostics Inc. (DZD), an infectious disease diagnostics company harnessing the power of whole-genome sequencing and AI to combat the rise of antibiotic-resistant infections, announced today that it has been selected to deliver two presentations at the 2023 ID Week conference. ID Week is the premier annual conference organized by the Infectious Disease Society of America and will take place October 11-15 in Boston.

Dr. Mohamad Sater, Director of Computational Biology, will present results of a large-scale evaluation study comparing the utility of AI-based AST Prediction models trained on large sequencing data sets versus traditional genomic algorithm methods that rely on the detection of known resistance markers. Location: 254 AB from 1:45-3:00 PM on Thursday, October 12.

Dr. Miriam Huntley, Chief Technology Officer, will present Keynome® gAST, Day Zero Diagnostics' AI-based algorithm that uses whole genome sequences to predict the antimicrobial susceptibility (AST) of an infection, and discuss how this novel technology will impact the future diagnostics and treatment of infectious disease. Location: 104 ABC from 8:00-9:00 AM on Friday, October 13.

In addition to the scientific talks, Day Zero Diagnostics is launching a new commercial service at ID Week under its Day Zero Lab Services brand. EpiXact® ID is a new rapid turnaround service that provides high resolution organism ID and deep characterization of a sample using nanopore whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and a proprietary bioinformatics pipeline that leverages DZD's deep experience in nanopore sequence analysis. This new service expands Day Zero Lab Services commercial offerings and is a complement to epiXact® HAI – DZD's market-leading CLIA-certified healthcare-associated infection (HAI) outbreak assay.

About Day Zero Diagnostics
Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc., based in Boston, is pioneering a new class of infectious disease diagnostics using whole-genome sequencing and artificial intelligence to revolutionize how the world fights the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. The company's mission is to change the way infectious diseases are diagnosed and treated by rapidly identifying both the species and the antimicrobial susceptibility profile of severe infections directly from a clinical sample without the need for a culture. Day Zero also offers a family of lab services under the epiXact® brand that utilize proprietary technologies to assist healthcare organizations manage infection outbreaks, investigate organisms of interest, and make high-impact decisions. Day Zero Diagnostics was founded in 2016 by a team of clinicians and scientists from Harvard University and the Massachusetts General Hospital. The company has been recognized as a leading innovator by CARB-X, UCSF Health, American Association of Clinical Chemistry, MedTech Innovator, TedMed Hive, HealthTech Arkansas, and MassChallenge HealthTech. For more information, visit the website and follow DZD on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Media contact:
Helen Shik
Shik Communications
[email protected]
617-510-4373

SOURCE Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc.

