Daybase Announces First Three Hybrid Work Locations in New Jersey and Westchester County

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daybase , the hybrid work company, today announced the launch of its first three locations, in Hoboken and Westfield, New Jersey, and Harrison, in Westchester County, New York, to meet the evolving needs of the remote and hybrid workforce. Daybase is developing a network of on-demand workspots in residential areas across the country.

Breaking from the traditions of the pre-pandemic workplace, which was largely defined by a single office location, Daybase's new model will enable a full interconnected ecosystem of work spots, located close to where workers live, oriented around specific activities and employee experience.

"Work is no longer a place," said Daybase CEO Joel Steinhaus. "In the past, individuals and companies alike did not have professional-grade, convenient options between home and the main commercial office. We created Daybase to solve this challenge and bring a long overdue alternative to neighborhoods outside central business districts, as well as to suburban communities. Today's announcement represents the first step toward Daybase's long-term plans to build a national network of close-to-home workspots."

Steinhaus added, "We are excited to unveil this new model in the New York City tri-state area, which has seen a dramatic change in commuting patterns since the pandemic and where there is enormous demand for this new model." According to a recent Partnership for New York City report, just over 20% of New York City office workers have returned to their workplace.

Daybase spokes will finally complete the workplace ecosystem of the new hybrid organization, seamlessly integrating corporate headquarters, regional spokes, traditional co-working spaces, home offices, and completely on-demand, adaptable work spaces like Daybase.

"The Daybase model allows New York City-based enterprise companies to reimagine their corporate headquarters and real estate footprint while providing their employees the flexible work options they've come to expect," said Daybase COO Doug Chambers.

"The hybrid model of Daybase fills a critical need within the evolving preferences of today's workforce," said Chris Dalton, Director with Asana Partners, which owns the Hoboken property where Daybase will open. "With its walkability, nearby transit hub, and attractive neighborhood atmosphere, our Hoboken property is well-suited for the high-quality, flexible work environment they are creating."

Users can easily book time at any Daybase location using the Daybase mobile application. Low membership fee options, as well as pay-as-you-go pricing, allow ultimate flexibility and unparalleled accessibility to professional-grade space. A credit system for reservations allows for users to pay for only what they actually use. Daybase is also developing enterprise software to support companies in the management of their remote teams.

Each location will include the complete Daybase package, with a hospitality team and a range of adaptable work units from focus rooms, dedicated video conferencing space, larger collaboration spaces, and common areas.

About Daybase

Founded in 2020 in New York City, Daybase is a new model designed to create a seamless hybrid work experience. Created by a team of seasoned executives with experience in enterprise workplace solutions, design, architecture, technology, construction, finance, and real estate, Daybase offers a network of professional-grade, on-demand workspots, located close to home, in neighborhoods and communities across the country. For more information, please visit www.daybase.co.

