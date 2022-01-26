Daybase Opens First Hybrid Work Location in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daybase , the hybrid work company, today launched its first location in Hoboken, N.J., bringing a new neighborhood-based work experience to local residents and businesses.

The 5,000-square-foot street-level retail space offers members a variety of space types, both bookable and unassigned, designed for individual and group work activities. The spaces are available completely on-demand, with bookable spaces reservable by the hour through the Daybase mobile app.

Daybase CEO Joel Steinhaus and Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla join local elected officials and the Daybase founding team to cut the ribbon on the first Daybase hybrid workspot on Washington Street in Hoboken, N.J. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Pictured left to right are Bryan Migliorisi, of Daybase; City Council Member Jennifer Giattino; Hoboken Business Alliance Board President James Runkle; State Assembly Member Raj Mukherji; City Council Member Emily Jabbour; State Assembly Member Annette Chaparro; City Council Member Tiffanie Fisher; Mayor Ravi Bhalla; Hudson County Commissioner Anthony Romano; Daybase CEO Joel Steinhaus; Daybase COO Douglas Chambers; and Nicolas Rader of Daybase.

The founders of Daybase were joined by Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, along with State Assembly Members Annette Chaparro and Raj Mukherji; Hudson County Commissioner Anthony Romano; Hoboken City Council Members Tiffanie Fisher, Emily Jabbour, Jennifer Giattino, Phil Cohen; Hoboken Business Alliance Board President James Runkle; and others, for a ribbon-cutting and tour of the new space.

The company, launched by a team of former WeWork executives, is developing a network of its on-demand workspots in neighborhoods and communities across the country, to create a purpose-built third space, between home and the office, for the post-pandemic hybrid or remote worker.

"We created Daybase for the times when your office is too far, but home is too close," said Daybase CEO Joel Steinhaus. "Employees are rejecting a return to the five-day commute. However, they need a place that offers the functionality of the office, with the convenience of being down the street and available when they need it. In Hoboken, we are excited to serve residents and local businesses.The opening of our first location represents step one in our long-term plan to build a national network of close-to-home workspots."

"I am excited to welcome the first Daybase location to the City of Hoboken," said Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla. "I know Daybase will serve as a vital hub for our vibrant community of creators and entrepreneurs where they can come together and collaborate or work individually away from the chaos of the office or their home. I am sure Daybase will be a well-utilized asset for not only residents of uptown Hoboken but residents across the City."

Daybase Hoboken, located at 1450 Washington Street, offers members unlimited access to the Daylounge, with additional credits available for bookable spaces. The Daylounge has open, unassigned seating for quick tasks and casual conversations, while bookable spaces serve a set of activities that have proliferated during the pandemic — quiet study space for focus work, private space for video conferencing, and larger configurations for group collaborations. Non-members can also book time at Daybase through the app.

"The Daybase model allows companies the opportunity to reimagine the workplace as an ecosystem of tools oriented around the needs of their employees. Post-pandemic, providing autonomy, flexibility and choice has become table stakes in the war for talent," said Daybase COO Doug Chambers. "Hoboken is an ideal community for Daybase, home to many New York City commuters and local companies alike."

"Due to the uncertain times caused by the pandemic, some enterprising people have decided to think outside the box," said Hudson County Commissioner Anthony Romano. "Daybase is an example of this forward and progressive thinking to ensure that people feel secure in their work space. Since it is very flexible, this adds to the allure of Daybase. People need options and Daybase offers just that in a professional setting."

"I am excited to welcome Daybase to Hoboken, as they provide a great option for residents seeking flexible work spaces uptown," said City Council Member Emily B. Jabbour. "Since the start of the pandemic, residents more than ever are seeking flexible spaces to meet the needs of juggling work, family, and social lives - Daybase is a great new option."

"This is really the perfect fit for Hoboken overall, but in particular for this area that has the highest residential density in the city, but no convenient coworking space," said City Council Member Tiffanie Fisher. "I am sure it will be a huge success and we are thrilled to welcome Daybase to the neighborhood!"

"It is a pleasure to welcome Daybase to the Hoboken community," said City Council Member Jennifer Giattino. "Their business model will be a great addition to a town where many residents are and will continue to work remotely while living in limited space."

"Hoboken has always been an innovative city," said James Runkle, President of the Hoboken Business Alliance. "As COVID19 has changed the way we define 'go to work', it's exciting to see Daybase bring their innovative office sharing concept right here to our vibrant city. On behalf of the Hoboken business community, I'm thrilled to extend a very warm welcome!"

Daybase locations will finally complete the workplace ecosystem of the new hybrid organization, seamlessly integrating corporate headquarters, regional hubs, traditional co-working spaces, home offices, and now completely on-demand, local workspots like Daybase.

The first Daybase will be followed by locations in Harrison, N.Y., in Westchester County, and Westfield, N.J., later this year. Through Daybase's franchise model, the company will partner with local owners to develop locations across the country, close to where the hybrid and remote workforce lives.

About Daybase

Founded in 2020 in New York City, Daybase is a new model designed to create a seamless hybrid work experience. Created by a team of seasoned executives with experience in enterprise workplace solutions, design, architecture, technology, construction, finance, and real estate, Daybase offers a network of professional-grade, on-demand workspots, located close to home, in neighborhoods and communities across the country. For more information, please visit www.daybase.co.

Media Contact:

Jason Fink

Mark Allen & Co.

[email protected]

(917) 495-8639

SOURCE Daybase