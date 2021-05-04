Daybase Unveils New Model for Hybrid Workplace

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With companies scrambling to create an ideal hybrid workplace solution, a team of former WeWork executives is introducing Daybase, a new approach to fill the gap between the office and home.

"Historically, companies and employees have been limited to the imperfect choice between working from a centralized corporate office or co-working space, and working from home," said Daybase CEO Joel Steinhaus. "But the pandemic has created a demand for a seamless hybrid work experience."

Throughout the pandemic, the Daybase team has been engaging with business leaders and individual workers on the pain points of working from home, and the challenges they face in implementing a hybrid work model. Only 11% of business leaders are planning to return to their pre-pandemic work arrangements, according to the National Association for Business Economics.

"People want their homes back, and they want to see their colleagues again, but they don't want the long daily commute and monotonous routine that a full-time return to the old office entails," said Daybase Chief Operating Officer Doug Chambers. "This is where Daybase comes in."

Daybase's new model for the hybrid workplace centers on building out a network of professional-grade, on-demand work spots, built close to home in neighborhoods and local communities across the country. When combined with the office and home, these Daybases form a complete hybrid work ecosystem.

More and more data have demonstrated the increasing demand for a new hybrid workplace model. After more than a year at home, a recent Harvard Business School study reveals that 81% of people aren't ready to go back to the pre-pandemic way of working. Further, more than 70% say they want a hybrid mix of office and remote work, according to a survey conducted by Slack in September.

Turning this vision for a new hybrid model into a reality is a multi-disciplinary group of former WeWork executives and seasoned professionals. Their backgrounds across enterprise workplace solutions, design, architecture, technology, construction, finance and real estate, equip them to help solve the post-pandemic workplace challenges.

The company is led by Steinhaus, formerly WeWork's Head of Strategic Initiatives, and Chambers, formerly WeWork's Head of Client Solutions, and previously Founder and CEO of Fieldlens, a proptech company acquired by WeWork in 2017. The founding team also includes former WeWork colleagues Nic Rader, Head of Product Systems and previously WeWork's Head of Architecture; Adam Koogler, Head of Product Experience, and formerly WeWork's Head of Design Strategy for Powered by We; Parker Lieberman, Head of Hospitality, and previously WeWork's Director of New Business Strategy and Operations; and Courtney Amos, Head of Operations and Finance and formerly Finance Lead at WeWork. Wayne Sellers also joins the team as Head of Franchising after many years as the operating partner for the Five Guys restaurant franchise in Eastern Canada.

About Daybase

Founded in 2020 in New York City, Daybase is a new model designed to create a seamless hybrid work experience. Created by a team of seasoned executives with experience in enterprise workplace solutions, design, architecture, technology, construction, finance and real estate, Daybase is offering a network of professional-grade, on-demand work spots, built close to home in neighborhoods and local communities across the country. For more information, please visit www.daybase.co.

