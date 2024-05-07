Daybreak: A Next-Gen Approach to Contain Catastrophic Home Damage

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daybreak Response, LLC, is pleased to introduce its Catastrophic event membership service to homeowners and vacation homeowners in Florida with properties at risk from storm damage in 2024. Initially focused on high-value properties during hurricane season, Daybreak is a pioneer in the sector with its concierge solution.

The concierge service from Daybreak, through its personalized disaster recovery solutions, delivers exclusive assurance to high-value property owners. Our commitment to providing immediate customized response and unparalleled member service ensures that Daybreak members receive the support they need precisely when they need it most.

The Daybreak service ensures homeowners Prepare, Protect, and Prevail during a named storm. The service involves six essential components:

1. Dedicated concierge attention before the storm through completion of damage recovery.

2. Servicing for the entire hurricane season with unlimited named storm service.

3. Rapidly gather critical information and on-site reporting the day after the storm, to inspect the property and initiate repairs.

4. Fully vetted, professional contractor network.

5. 5-year workmanship warranty.

6. There is one annual membership fee from the property owner. There are no fees from any other source. Daybreak is 100% focused on the property owner.

In a strategic partnership, Daybreak leverages HOMEE's large national servicing footprint in Florida, connecting hundreds of well-trained and fully vetted professional contractors to the property in real-time. By harnessing the synergies of Daybreak's concierge service and HOMEE, customers will receive an unparalleled level of service during a CAT Storm in Florida.

Daybreak is committed to revolutionizing property disaster recovery by offering property owners a seamless integration of technology, expertise, and personalized service. "Our distinctive concierge service is all about taking immediate action and proactive prevention for our members. It's a service that can often avert property owners from facing extensive repairs that could potentially cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars if damages are left unattended for too long," emphasized Robert Windschauer, Founder and CEO of Daybreak Response, LLC. "This collaboration marks the dawn of a new era in disaster response, where efficiency, effectiveness, and empathy converge to safeguard the interests of property owners and communities should an event strike."

Brandon Donatelli, Chief Revenue Officer at HOMEE, stated, "Daybreak is leading the market with this advanced CAT product, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to rapidly service clients throughout the state following a catastrophic event."

Daybreak, named for the first sunlight of the day, is the solution that will happen the day after the storm, that daybreak. When the storm settles, a new dawn is always on the horizon.

To learn more about Daybreak visit www.daybreakresponse.com.

About Daybreak

Daybreak is revolutionizing catastrophic disaster response. We deliver exclusive assurance to high-value property owners through personalized disaster recovery solutions. Our commitment to providing immediate customized response and unparalleled member service ensures that our members receive the support they need precisely when they need it most. At Daybreak, we're dedicated to redefining disaster recovery standards, safeguarding our valued members' assets and peace of mind. Learn more at www.daybreakresponse.com.

About HOMEE

HOMEE is leading the digitization of property claims. HOMEE's pioneering technology connects insurers, policyholders, and skilled service providers throughout the lifecycle of a claim. The HOMEE Digital Marketplace & Claims Management platform, in combination with a highly curated marketplace of service providers, is utilized by leading firms in the insurance sector to dramatically improve the claims experience for policyholders. HOMEE is backed by more than $60 million in investment from leading insurance companies such as Liberty Mutual, State Farm, The Hartford, and Desjardins. For additional information on the HOMEE Claims platform visit www.HOMEE.com.

