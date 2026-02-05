Daybreak Completes Series A Financing and Promotes President Tim Krug to CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daybreak, the AI-native supply chain planning platform, today announced the completion of its Series A, the next step in scaling enterprise deployments of its AI labor system for planning decisions. The round was led by TPG Growth and Dell Technologies Capital.

Daybreak serves large manufacturers and distributors facing accelerating supply chain complexity, constrained planning capacity, and rising expectations of accountability. By deploying AI agents that own baseline planning decisions under explicit human supervision, Daybreak enables customers to scale decision capacity beyond headcount limits, with clear ownership, governance, and auditability.

As traditional supply chain planning workflows break under scale, Daybreak is already operating a production-ready AI labor model in enterprise environments.

As part of a planned leadership progression, Tim Krug, Founder and President of Daybreak, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Stephen Collins, former CEO of Daybreak, will serve as Executive Chair of the Board, continuing to guide long-term strategy and governance.

"Tim has led Daybreak from early conviction to real enterprise impact," said Collins. "Under his leadership, customers are seeing what matters most: decisions that scale, stronger governance, and measurable outcomes in live operations. Elevating Tim to CEO was always part of the plan as the company moved from building the model to executing it at enterprise scale."

"Daybreak exists to solve a structural problem in enterprise planning: judgment does not scale," said Krug. "I've spent the last two years working side-by-side with customers to put AI-owned decisions into production. What excites me most now is execution - helping teams move faster, operate with real accountability, and scale decision-making as complexity continues to rise."

"AI agents that can own bounded decisions under real governance represent a fundamental shift in how enterprises operate," said Nehal Raj, Partner at TPG. "Daybreak is demonstrating that this model can deliver real outcomes in complex, high-stakes planning environments."

"Enterprises don't need more AI recommendations. They need systems that can own decisions under real governance," said Scott Darling, President at Dell Technologies Capital. "Daybreak is building an operating model that enterprises can deploy, audit, and trust as decision automation becomes a core requirement across every AI implementation."

With this financing, Daybreak will continue executing its planned milestones: expanding enterprise deployments, deepening its AI labor platform, and advancing toward broader decision ownership across planning organizations while positioning the company for its next stage of growth.

About Daybreak

Daybreak is an AI labor system for enterprise supply chain planning. Its AI agents own baseline planning decisions within explicit scope, while humans govern through supervision, policy, and risk controls. Daybreak enables planning organizations to scale decision capacity without scaling headcount, while maintaining accountability, auditability, and control.

www.daybreak.ai

