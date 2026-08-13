Acquisition supports Daybright's mission to simplify health and financial wellness by expanding specialized compliance support for employers, brokers, platform partners and advisors

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daybright Financial today announced that ACAPrime, an Affordable Care Act compliance and reporting firm, has joined the Daybright Financial family of companies.

Daybright Financial Welcomes ACAPrime, Strengthening ACA Compliance Capabilities Speed Speed

ACAPrime specializes in full-service, managed ACA reporting and compliance solutions for employers, brokers, platform partners and advisors across the United States. The firm is known across the broker and partner community for its hands-on "give us the data, we do the rest" model, helping clients manage ACA reporting, eligibility tracking, filing, correction support, and related compliance needs.

The addition of ACAPrime reflects Daybright Financial's continued investment in specialized capabilities that support its mission to simplify both health and financial wellness to enable better choices for all, today and tomorrow.

ACA compliance is an important ongoing employer responsibility that varies based on employer size, workforce structure, state and health plan design. Successfully meeting those requirements requires careful management of eligibility, affordability, coverage offers, information reporting and IRS inquiries.

"ACAPrime is a strong addition to Daybright Financial because it brings deep ACA expertise, a highly regarded managed-service model and trusted relationships across the employer, broker and partner communities," said Meg Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of Daybright Financial. "Combined with our existing NavigateHCR capabilities, ACAPrime gives us the foundation for a broader national service hub for ACA compliance and related services. This combination strengthens our ability to simplify complex health and welfare compliance needs for employers, brokers, platform partners and advisors. We are thrilled to have Brett and his team as part of the Daybright family."

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Indianapolis, ACAPrime serves clients nationally through a distributed U.S. team. The firm combines seasoned ACA, benefits and employer-compliance expertise — including in-house ERISA counsel and ACA tax and compliance counsel — with proprietary technology and a personalized service model designed to make complex reporting and related compliance work easier to manage for clients and partners.

"Joining Daybright is an exciting step forward for ACAPrime," said Brett Bussell, Founder and Managing Partner of ACAPrime. "Daybright Broker Solutions understands the broker channel, and together we will extend the reach of the high standards, specialized expertise and simplified client and partner experience that have defined ACAPrime."

ACAPrime will become part of Daybright Broker Solutions, Daybright Financial's dedicated independent divisional team primarily focused on the needs of benefits brokers, consultants and professional employer organizations to enable their clients to harness the power of employee benefits and workplace retirement plans to attract and retain talent. ACAPrime's management team, staff and client coverage remain in place.

About Daybright Financial

Simply put, Daybright Financial is one of the nation's largest independent, privately held firms specializing in employee benefits, retirement plans and all their associated compliance needs. Since 2008, Daybright has grown by acquiring 66 local and national firms that have been trusted members of their communities for decades. They hold the coveted "Best Places to Work – USA," certification and serve more than 22,000 employer groups and 3.6 million plan participants nationally. For more information on Daybright Financial, visit daybright.com. Follow Daybright on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Benefits brokers, consultants and PEOs, please visit Daybright Broker Solutions at daybrightsolutions.com

About ACAPrime

ACAPrime is an Affordable Care Act compliance and reporting firm specializing in full-service, managed ACA reporting and related compliance solutions for employers, brokers, platform partners and advisors across the United States. ACAPrime helps clients manage ACA reporting, eligibility tracking, filing, correction support, IRS penalty response and related employer compliance services with a practical, service-led approach.

SOURCE Daybright Financial