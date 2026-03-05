Daybright Financial Expands National Presence and Launches AI-Powered Tools in First Year Under New Brand

Company Also Named a Best Place to Work for Second Consecutive Year

ISELIN, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daybright Financial, one of the nation's largest independent, privately held benefits and retirement planning firms, is marking the first anniversary of its brand launch following its March 2025 transition from U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP). The milestone caps a transformative year defined by strategic growth and innovation.

In its first year as Daybright Financial, the company expanded its national presence and enhanced service capabilities through three targeted acquisitions:

Pacific Northwest Expansion: Spectrum Pension Consultants, Inc. (July 2025)

Spectrum Pension Consultants, Inc. (July 2025) Midwest Strengthening: Hessel & Associates, LLC (August 2025)

Hessel & Associates, LLC (August 2025) MEP/PEP Specialization: The Platinum 401k, Inc. (September 2025)

The company also launched a multilingual suite of AI-powered tools to simplify benefits education and enrollment. The AI solutions help employers and participants make confident decisions, increase participation, and ease the burden of open enrollment, saving HR teams time and money.

The organization is also advancing its retirement platform through a broader digital transformation, starting with an enhanced Compliance Data Center (CDC) that streamlines compliance and improves usability. Additional enhancements, including expanded mobile capabilities, are planned to further elevate the experience for sponsors, participants, and advisors across public and private markets.

"This past year has been about building - expanding our footprint, deepening our expertise, and investing in innovation that helps simplify complex benefits decisions and retirement plan management for our partners and our clients," said Megan Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of Daybright Financial.

Daybright Financial also strengthened its partnership with the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) International in 2025, becoming a strategic partner and supporting the launch and adoption of its 403(b) Model Plan for public K–12 school districts. The program helps districts simplify retirement plan administration, strengthen compliance, and better support educators' financial futures.

Driving the company's growth and success is a strong, unified team. As it celebrates its first anniversary, Daybright Financial was also recognized as a Best Place to Work for the second consecutive year, reflecting a culture built on collaboration, engagement, and shared purpose.

"The new brand has brought clarity to who we are and what we stand for, and that alignment has fueled meaningful momentum company-wide," said Schneider. "It has energized our people, sharpened our focus, and strengthened how we serve the 3.6 million plan participants who rely on us every day. Being recognized again as a Best Place to Work means so much because it reflects the strength of our people and the culture we're building together."

