Daybright Financial Appoints Wes Gilbreath as Chief Financial Officer

Matt Riordan to continue as Operating CFO, supporting continuity and transition

ISELIN, N.J., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daybright Financial today announced that Wes Gilbreath has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 20, 2026. Gilbreath will lead Daybright's finance organization as the firm continues to scale and invest in its next phase of growth.

Gilbreath joins Daybright from Integrity Wealth and brings nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including significant tenure serving in CFO roles. He will serve as the company's principal financial officer and oversee all aspects of the finance function.

Matt Riordan, who has served as Daybright's CFO for the past 18 years, will continue with the company as Operating CFO. In this role, he will focus on ensuring continuity across the finance organization and supporting Gilbreath's transition, including the onboarding of key relationships and institutional knowledge developed over nearly two decades.

"This is an important step in strengthening our leadership team as we continue to grow," said Megan Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of Daybright Financial. "Wes brings deep experience leading finance organizations in our industry, and we're equally fortunate to have Matt continuing in a leadership role. His knowledge, relationships, and leadership have been foundational to Daybright, and his partnership will be critical as we move into this next chapter."

This leadership evolution reflects a deliberate and thoughtful succession planning process that has been underway since last year, as the company aligns its leadership structure with its continued growth and long-term strategy.

"Daybright has built a strong financial foundation, and I'm excited to join the team at such a pivotal time," said Wes Gilbreath. "I look forward to working closely with Matt and the broader leadership team to support the company's continued success and deliver for our clients."

About Daybright Financial

Simply put, we are one of the nation's largest independent, privately held firms specializing in employee benefits, retirement plans, and all their associated compliance needs. Since 2008, we have grown by acquiring over 60 local and national firms that have been trusted members of their communities for decades. We hold the coveted "Best Places to Work – USA," certification and serve more than 22,000 employer groups and 3.6 million plan participants nationally.

For more information on Daybright Financial, visit daybright.com. Follow Daybright on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Benefits brokers, consultants and PEOs, please visit Daybright Broker Solutions at daybrightsolutions.com

SOURCE Daybright Financial