Dayco announces a new belt manufacturing facility in Mexico

ROSEVILLE, Mich., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco, a leading engine product and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial market segments, has announced a major investment in a new manufacturing facility in San Luis Potosi in Mexico, to produce its globally recognized original equipment quality drive belts.

"This is an exciting strategic investment that allows us to expand Dayco's presence in North America and subsequently, the company's overall global footprint," said John Kinnick, President Global Belt Division. "As a result, we will be even better placed to serve our valued customers and provide them with quality products at the right value."

This new state-of-the-art, and high-tech belt production facility will be in Parque Tres Nations, a large and well-known industrial park, popular with prominent businesses, and its construction is due to be completed by Q1-2024.

From the first belt launched in 1905 till today, Dayco stands strong as the first choice of original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers with its market-recognized robust and reliable range of accessory and drive belts.

