Dayco announces production of its first Carbon Drive Belt for personal mobility in China

ROSEVILLE, Mich., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco, a leading global manufacturer of engine products and drive systems for automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial markets, has delivered its first high-strength Dayco Power™ Carbon drive belt for the personal mobility segment in China. The Dayco team along with its strategic partner, Tuoye witnessed this milestone at Dayco's Suzhou facility and these highly advanced belts will now be installed in the line-up of the leading motorcycle manufacturers in China.

"Industrial belt is one of the key directions of Dayco's global strategy. With the support of Dayco global teams, the industrial belts segment in Dayco China has achieved an excellent milestone, especially for the motorcycle industry. We will continue to strengthen and accelerate the development of high-technology products and supply more value-added products to our customers with our strategic partners in China," said Zack Chen, OE Sales Director, Dayco APAC.

Liu Xin, GM of Tuoye, said, "Tuoye is a power transmission system integrator focussed on replacing the chain-driven system with a high-performance belts system for the personal mobility industry. With Dayco's global innovation, local production of best-in-class timing belts, and speed of response, combined with Tuoye's system development capabilities, both companies are together well positioned to deliver high-performing belt systems to the Chinese personal mobility industry."

Dayco continues with technological advancements and strategic partnerships to achieve a sustainable future, moving forward. This collaboration between Dayco and Tuoye is a step towards replacing the chain system with a best-in-class belt system, focusing on the personal mobility segment.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

