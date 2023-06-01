DAYCO BRAND DEBUTED AT MOTOR CHINA 2023

News provided by

Dayco

01 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

ROSEVILLE, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco is a leading engine products and drive systems supplier for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, supplying original equipment components to manufacturers from around the world.

From May 19th-22nd 2023, the Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition was held in the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Hall) and Dayco, alongside more than 260 OEMs from several countries and regions, including the United States, Italy, Germany, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Spain and South Korea, participated exhibiting more than 500 new motorcycle models, of which over 15 models were not only shown for the first time in China, but anywhere in the world.

Many of these motorcycles, from brands such as BMW, HaoJue, VOGE, HANWAY, Broodwalker, Mojiang, Benda and other famous motorcycle manufacturers, featured Dayco high-performance timing belts, which are an excellent solution to replace chain systems and a great choice for the personal mobility industry. Based on its global technical R&D support, Dayco has achieved localization of its high-level timing belts, and by combining with strategic partners' system development and test capabilities, Dayco provides better service to its customers, which will quickly accelerate market share gains.

This was the debut of Dayco high-level timing belts in the Motor China Exhibition and a great milestone for Dayco industrial belts development. "Motor China Exhibition is a large-scale professional motorcycle exhibition in China and even on the world stage. It's the first step for our industrial belt development. So, special thanks to Chinese motorcycle OEMs trusting in the Dayco brand, which was a notable recognition of Dayco's high-level timing belt products. In the future Dayco will continue to work with strategic partners to accelerate project development, strengthen the Dayco brand's position and provide more high-performance timing belts for the motorcycle industry in China," said Charlie Zhang, Sales Director, Dayco China-Belt Division.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles.  Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer specific performance requirements.  Dayco's world class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need.  We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

SOURCE Dayco

Also from this source

Dayco wins Alternator Decoupler Pulley (ADP) contract and expands its product range

Ford awarded Dayco India for delivering outstanding quality performance, for the third consecutive year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.