Dayco China earns Caterpillar's Supplier Excellence Recognition

ROSEVILLE, Mich., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco, always known for delivering premium quality products and world-class manufacturing processes, is proud and honored to receive Caterpillar's Supplier Excellence Recognition Process Certification for its Guiyang facility in China.

Dayco achieved this prestigious accolade for its extraordinarily high production standards and consistent adherence to process protocols. Dayco's rich production experience and global manufacturing excellence, with strong research and development capabilities, offers robust customized solutions to meet its customers' needs, with a high-performance level even in extreme conditions.

"We are excited to receive Caterpillar's supplier excellence recognition during these very difficult times within the industry. This appreciation of the Dayco China team is strong evidence of their passion and diligence to serve the world's leading vehicle manufacturers with the superior quality components that they demand and expect," stated John Kinnick, President of Global Belts at Dayco.

Dayco, a leading engine products, and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial market segments, continues to move forward with a strong commitment to delivering its premium quality solutions and innovation to the world for a transforming future.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

