DAYCO EXPANDS THE PERSONAL MOBILITY INDUSTRY IN CHINA

DAYCO SHOWCASES WORLD-CLASS PRODUCTS AT CHINA CYCLE AND MOTOR CHINA 2024 IN MAY

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems supplier for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket sectors, exhibited at CHINA CYCLE and MOTOR CHINA 2024 in Shanghai and Beijing respectively.

Dayco, the largest supplier of OE timing belt solutions for vehicle manufacturers around the world, has applied its considerable experience in the automotive market to the personal mobility industry in China. Dayco featured its high-performance timing belts that are lighter and more efficient, as well as maintenance-free, and so provide the ideal solution to replace chain systems for the personal mobility industry.

At MOTOR CHINA 2024, Dayco also introduced new CVT & Scooter belts for the OE market, which is a fast-developing market with significant potential. Dayco plans to develop products at all levels, to serve all engines produced by CVT and Scooter OEMs in China.

China is becoming the biggest and most important OEM and ODM markets for the personal mobility industry in the world, and CHINA CYCLE and MOTOR CHINA are world level professional exhibitions for the industry in China.

"It is the second time that Dayco China has participated at these two events, which will help Dayco to further develop and expand into the personal mobility industry," said Charlie Zhang, Sales Director, Dayco China. "It is also the debut of Dayco's CVT & Scooter belts at MOTOR CHINA."

"The personal mobility industry has become our strategic development market for industrial belts in China, which relies on our global manufacturing and R&D capabilities. Combining with our strategic partners' system developments, we will continue to promote the Dayco brand, move faster to develop quality products for the personal mobility industry and deliver value added solutions as well as excellent service to our customers in China", he added.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

Through its expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allow the company to equip all customer applications around the world, with the most effective drive systems to meet performance requirements. Dayco's world class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. Dayco accomplishes this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning and acts like an owner.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information, visit the company's website at www.dayco.com.

