Dayco further strengthens its global capabilities for the heavy-duty segment with viscous damper line in India

ROSEVILLE, Michigan, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its global manufacturing and R&D capabilities, Dayco, a leading engine product and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial market segments, announces the addition of its new state-of-the-art viscous damper production line at Manesar, India, serving commercial vehicles, off-highway, and light-duty OEMs across the globe.

This new production line, fully equipped with industry 4.0 and next-gen advancements, is capable to manufacture premium quality viscous dampers with cutting-edge laser welding technology that supports heavy-duty OEMs in reducing vehicle engine NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) and vehicle downtime.

Dayco provides the best-in-class tailored solutions as per customers' requirements with full system support, making its viscous dampers 35%* more durable than industry benchmarks. Dayco is a unique system supplier to deliver integrated decoupler and viscous damper solutions for premium and performance vehicles, that are very efficient to reduce CO 2 . Dayco is No.1 in delivering a wide range of dampers from rubber to viscous with the best selection of material and advanced technologies.

"As the industry strives to reduce CO 2 emissions, Dayco will be supporting the Indian and global OEMs in this endeavor with its value-added premium viscous dampers from India. Our viscous dampers offer higher efficiency and reliability for a wide range of engine applications up to 20 litres, serving leading heavy-duty and light-duty OEMs globally," stated Wouter Nijenhuis, Executive Vice President of OE Sales and Business Development.

"At Dayco, we design scalable, efficient, and reliable solutions and deliver premium quality products worldwide to meet stringent customer requirements and offer system solutions towards transforming the future, reducing carbon footprints, and making the world sustainable with zero emissions" Wouter added. "As we start viscous damper production in India, we're rapidly globalizing in China, Europe, South America, and North America, to provide innovative technological solutions for all our customers' current and future mobility challenges."

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

