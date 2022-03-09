Dayco partners with Nuvera to offer comprehensive fuel cell vehicle solutions

ROSEVILLE, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial market segments, has entered a strategic partnership with Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a manufacturer of heavy-duty, zero-emission fuel cell engines for on- and off-road mobility and other applications. This association brings together the best of both companies' capabilities to design and develop advanced fully integrated fuel cell solutions for a wide range of commercial vehicles, stationary, industrial, and mobile applications.

Together, Dayco and Nuvera are developing integrated fuel cell electric power solutions for a sustainable and clean future. Nuvera's patented controls and flexible applications architecture for fuel cells along with Dayco's long-standing capabilities in propulsion system technologies will improve system performance, robustness, and reliability with high-quality assurance and scalability.

"Dayco's energy control management and integration competencies coupled with Nuvera's decades of experience in fuel cell technologies will allow us to provide a highly optimized and efficient full zero-emission integrated fuel cell power system for commercial vehicles, industrial, material handling, and off-highway applications with best-in-class performance and durability," stated Wouter Nijenhuis, Executive Vice President of OE Sales and Business Development at Dayco.

Compliant with global emission reduction regulations and trends, Dayco acts as a Tier 1 supplier and vehicle integrator to provide optimal vehicle performance and energy management. Dayco's unique offerings provide advanced zero-emission propulsion solutions built around Nuvera's eighth-generation fuel cell stack technology, integrated into a power system with balance-of-plant components and embedded controls.

"With ever-tightening regulations in the US, Europe, and Asia, there is a critical need for zero-emissions power solutions for commercial vehicles in trucking, public transit, and many off-road sectors that meet highly demanding performance requirements. Nuvera's commercially available fuel cell packages deliver high efficiency, reliability, and durability," said Lucien Robroek, CEO of Nuvera. "Coupled with Dayco's engineering services and automotive componentry, we are providing our customers a direct path to adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles and machinery."

Fuel cell electric vehicles are the future of the world and are strong contenders to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, providing comparable range and refuelling time along with the simplicity of electric drivetrains. Dayco and Nuvera with their unmatched technological advancements are committed to delivering sustainable integrated fuel cell system solutions for off-highway, heavy-duty and light-duty applications across the globe.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

About Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC is a manufacturer of heavy-duty, zero-emission engines for mobility applications. With teams located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Nuvera provides clean, safe, and efficient products designed to meet the rigorous needs of industrial vehicles and other transportation markets.

Nuvera is a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., which designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,600 people worldwide.

For more information about Nuvera, visit the Company's website at https://www.nuvera.com/.

Media Contact: Pallav Gupta

