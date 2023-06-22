Dayco receives Great Wall Motor and HYCET's 'Best R&D Award'

ROSEVILLE, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco, always known for delivering innovative premium quality engine drive products and world-class manufacturing processes, is proud to receive the 'Best Research and Development (R&D) Award' from Great Wall Motor (GWM) and HYCET during the 2023 Partnership Conference held in Chongqing, China.

Dayco is delivering innovative and technologically advanced engine drive solutions with world-class research and development capabilities for electrified and conventional automotive vehicles in China and globally. As the world's leading engine transmission system expert, Dayco is committed to continuously delivering the high performing and quality products to support development of China's automobile industry.

"We extend our gratitude to Great Wall Motor and HYCET for recognizing Dayco as a key research and development partner for its advanced and future ready vehicles. Dayco delivers highly technological engine drive products across the world and in China with its tailored R&D capabilities, which continue to exceed customer requirements. Dayco has positioned itself as a key enabler for China's leading OEMs, that supports them to deliver quality vehicles to the end customer. Receiving the award from Great Wall is a testament to Dayco's passionate and dedicated teams working in China and across the globe," said Steven Liu, Engineering Director China, Dayco Propulsion Solutions.

Dayco employs a team of more than 200 highly energized engineers across six state-of-the-art R&D and testing facilities, driving innovation and technological leadership. Dayco also has more than 200 patented innovations for propulsion solutions and belts businesses serving the world's leading engine manufacturers for light and heavy-duty vehicles. Dayco will continue to work towards the development of innovative and advanced products and solutions to meet the future needs of the industry, focusing on emission reduction and electrified vehicles for China and the global markets.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

