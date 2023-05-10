Dayco wins Alternator Decoupler Pulley (ADP) contract and expands its product range

ROSEVILLE, Mich., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco has a rich history in the global design & manufacturing of propulsion products for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial markets. That product offering expands with the recent addition of the company's alternator decoupler pulleys (ADP). Dayco's premium alternator decoupler (also known in the industry as an overrunning alternator decoupler), will serve the world's leading alternator suppliers and ultimately the vehicle manufacturers. In support of a significant business award, Dayco will start production of its high-performing ADP at its state-of-the-art facility in China by mid-2024.

The robustly engineered Dayco ADP is a scalable torsional isolator developed with advanced single-spring design technology. Exceeding customer requirements, the ADP sets the benchmark for durability, NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness), and fuel consumption. It makes the on-road driving experience reliable, smooth, and silent, all while reducing the carbon footprint.

"Dayco's proven and tested alternator decoupler pulley technology increases the life span of the vehicle and front-end accessory drive (FEAD) system, exceeding all the industry standards. This unique ADP technology is designed and developed in close cooperation with engineering and technical teams at the world's leading original equipment manufacturers," stated Wouter Nijenhuis, Chief Commercial Officer, Dayco Propulsion Solutions.

Wouter added, "The recently awarded ADP will be manufactured in Dayco's China facility and supplied to the leading global alternator brand destined for Europe's leading car manufacturer. This contract is testimony to our commitment to design, develop, and deliver best-in-class quality leading products for the automotive industry. This new business award highlights the confidence and the trust instilled in us and will be the catalyst for the growth of our ADP product line with other leading global alternator and automotive manufacturers."

For more than 118 years, Dayco has been known for its strong design capabilities and is a preferred solution provider for delivering high-tech original equipment components around the world from its global manufacturing facilities. With the introduction of this new ADP product line, Dayco continues to add value and deliver innovative solutions for all its customers' current and future mobility challenges.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

