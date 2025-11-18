Daydream Launches Design-Forward iPhone App to Advance AI-Driven Fashion Search

Leveraging Apple's latest visual intelligence capabilities, Daydream introduces a next-generation shopping experience that turns inspiration into instant discovery.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daydream, the AI-powered fashion discovery platform, today announced the launch of its new iPhone app, a continuation of its mission to reimagine online shopping. At the core of Daydream's experience is its proprietary fashion AI, a system deeply trained on global fashion catalogs and visual semantics. Unlike generalized search models, Daydream's AI understands fashion nuances like color, cut, and occasion and continuously learns each user's unique sense of style. Through its chat-to-shop experience and "Say More" feature, shoppers can refine preferences and receive context-aware recommendations that evolve with every interaction. With this new app, Daydream is thoughtfully designed for visual-first shopping and takes full advantage of the new design with Liquid Glass in iOS 26.

The shopping app enables seamless conversation with the Daydream agent while browsing product results. Leveraging Apple's visual intelligence framework, Daydream allows users to search and shop directly from a screenshot – whether it's a street-style look, an editorial image, or a saved post. Daydream instantly matches each image to shoppable products from a catalog of more than 10,000 vetted fashion brands and retailers.

"With Apple's visual intelligence capabilities, we saw an opportunity to make Daydream even more intuitive where seeing becomes shopping," said Julie Bornstein, Founder and CEO of Daydream. "By tapping directly into this feature, our app can understand styles a user is viewing on their iPhone screen and instantly surface fashion matches from all the best brands in real time, turning visual inspiration into frictionless shopping."

Core UI components within the Daydream app such as chat input to navigation deliver a seamless, visually immersive shopping experience, and the new design introduced with iOS 26 adds clarity and depth to every interaction.

"From optimizing rendering for the Liquid Glass elements to ensuring our UX patterns align with the new design in iOS 26, our goal was to create something that feels both familiar and refreshingly delightful for people who love to shop," said Maria Belousova, Chief Technology Officer of Daydream.

"We're building an intelligent layer over the world of fashion. One that understands taste, context, and individuality," Bornstein said. "By pairing deep domain expertise and AI with next-generation design, we're redefining what intelligent shopping feels like. Daydream ensures its technology and design meet these high-value consumers where they already expect premium digital experiences."

About Daydream

Daydream is the first chat-based AI shopping agent built exclusively for fashion. Designed to redefine how people search and discover fashion, Daydream offers a personalized, conversational experience powered by advanced AI and natural language understanding. Shoppers can engage naturally through text or images to find exactly what they're looking for from the largest branded fashion catalog of its kind, featuring over 10,000 brands across every style, category and price point. Led by e-commerce veteran, CEO and founder Julie Bornstein, Daydream raised $50 million in seed funding from top-tier investors, including Forerunner Ventures, Index Ventures, Google Ventures and True Ventures. The company is led by a team with experience at Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Pinterest, Nordstrom, Stitch Fix and Farfetch, and is committed to using technology to transform the future of online shopping for fashion.

SOURCE Daydream