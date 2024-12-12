LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Daylight and PhilanthPro launch a new partnership to give wealth and philanthropy advisors access to training and technology to deepen their philanthropic advising.

Daylight is a platform where advisors can find the knowledge, ideas, and community to support their passion for growth, service, and philanthropic outcomes. Their flagship Impact Philanthropy Advisor certification program is designed to help wealth and philanthropic advisors grow their businesses and impact.

PhilanthPro is innovative software that brings the power of financial planning to philanthropy. With PhilanthPro, advisors can generate financial and grantmaking scenario reports and projections in real-time to help clients consider the impact of their giving. Through sophisticated financial and grantmaking analysis and streamlined tools for charitable management and administration, PhilanthPro is transforming the way that advisors work with their clients.

Through this new partnership, users of PhilanthPro's software will receive a special, discounted registration rate for the Impact Philanthropy Advisors accreditation course and will gain access to Daylight's Impact Advisor Network. PhilanthPro will offer discounted licenses to any advisor who has enrolled in, or has completed, the Impact Philanthropy Advisor course offered by Daylight.

"Daylight Advisors has developed a phenomenal course that empowers financial advisors to guide their clients on philanthropic matters with confidence and helps philanthropic advisors to deepen their skills. PhilanthPro puts a powerful and easy-to-use technology into these same advisors' hands so that they can help clients plan their giving, be intentional, and in many cases, take big bets that will make the world a better place."

-Nick Palahnuk, CEO and Founder, PhilanthPro

"Advisors play a critical role within the social impact ecosystem, yet many are not conversant in philanthropic planning. Daylight helps these advisors build expertise so they can provide robust, meaningful support to their clients. Until now, the lack of technological innovation in the space made it hard to obtain and manage data for decision-making about how much to give, and how to maximize impact. PhilanthPro provides a simple and effective way to run the data and share it in a digestible way."

-Dien Yuen, CEO and Founder, Daylight

"Advisors are the key to moving the field of philanthropy forward. People who hold charitable accounts want to make a difference with their money, but they don't always get the support they need. We are advisors ourselves, and that is why we are so excited to help advisor colleagues grow their ability to provide smart, strategic philanthropic support guided by software that is expressly made for them."

-Nick Palahnuk, CEO and Founder, PhilanthPro

"Our research found that 258 philanthropy advisors helped facilitate over $13 billion in giving in 2023. Daylight's philanthropic planning training combined with PhilanthPro's technology platform helps advisors be more efficient and effective, accelerating the social impact that these high-net-worth families desire."

-Dien Yuen, CEO and Founder, Daylight

