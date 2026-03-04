Daylight Saving Time: A Perfect Moment to Power Up Your Family's Emergency Preparedness

Time to refresh home emergency kit ahead of spring storms

ST. LOUIS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Ameren customers "spring forward" for daylight saving time on March 8, the annual clock adjustment offers more than just a reminder to change smoke detector batteries; it's also the ideal moment to prepare for the unpredictable weather that comes with spring and summer.

"In recent years, we've seen severe storms develop with little warning, and that's why staying prepared is so important," said Tommie Bugett, director of safety at Ameren. "Daylight saving time naturally reminds us to check our smoke detectors, but we're encouraging customers to go one step further. Use this weekend to restock – or create – your family's emergency kit so you're ready if severe weather or a power outage occurs."

With storms capable of causing extended outages, Ameren emphasizes the importance of ensuring every family member knows where the emergency kit is stored and that its contents are up to date.

Ameren recommends stocking your home emergency preparedness kit with:



Bottled water

Non‑perishable food items

First-aid kit

Medications

Sleeping bag or blanket

Flashlights or lanterns

Cash (small bills and change)

Batteries

Battery-powered radio

Battery-powered alarm clock

Ice cooler for temporary food or medication storage

List of emergency contacts

Copies of essential documents

Pet supplies, if applicable

Additional tips to prepare your home before severe weather strikes:



Fill your vehicle's gas tank.

Prep your home generator by fueling it and storing extra gasoline safely.

Fully charge cell phones and essential electronic devices.

Lower your refrigerator temperature to extend cooling time.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed; frozen food can stay safe for up to 48 hours.

Unplug sensitive electronics or protect them with surge protectors.

Download Ameren's mobile app for the easiest way to stay connected to your account from anywhere.

Ameren encourages customers to take these simple steps now to stay safe and prepared all season long.

