Daylight Shows at Daylight Studio | NYC Events in Hudson Yards & Flatiron

An NYC event series hosted at Daylight Studio's Hudson Yards and Flatiron locations.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of New York City, Daylight Studio has built a reputation as one of the city's most trusted creative spaces and event venues. With studios in Hudson Yards and Flatiron, the team has spent decades supporting fashion, film, production companies, and art professionals. Today, its signature event series, Daylight Shows, brings together industry leaders, creators, and tastemakers for evenings of style, artistry, and connection—making it one of the most talked-about creative events in NYC.

Event venue highlights (at a glance):

Hudson Yards Daylight Studio Vintage RV Airstream for mobile immersive pop up experiences, events and productions

Two Manhattan locations: Hudson Yards (10,000 sq ft) 450 w 31 st 9and 10 th floor, NYC 10001 and Flatiron (6,000 sq ft). 50 w 17 th street, 2 nd floor NYC 10011

9and 10 floor, NYC 10001 and Flatiron (6,000 sq ft). 50 w 17 street, 2 floor NYC 10011 Extensive in-house Equipment Department and production capabilities for fashion shows, panels, concerts, and brand activations.

and production capabilities for fashion shows, panels, concerts, and brand activations. Flexible layouts for intimate gatherings or large-scale experiences.

The Creative Foundation

With decades of experience in production, photo, film shoots and event design, Daylight Studio is built to make every detail matter. The team has worked with global brands, agencies, and artists—mastering the art of atmosphere, from lighting mood to the rhythm of the show. That insider expertise transforms each Daylight Show from a standard gathering into an immersive experience that feels distinctly New York City.

Daylight Studio offers mobile immersive pop-up experiences through its in-house fleet of vintage RV Airstreams, designed for brand activations, fashion shows, and experiential events. Commonly used during NYFW and major NYC productions, these mobile units elevate guest engagement and visual impact.

A Cultural Hub for New York's Creative Community

What sets Daylight Shows apart is its ability to unite New York's creative community under one roof. Designers, filmmakers, stylists, photographers, entrepreneurs, and emerging talent come together to collaborate, network, and celebrate shared passions.

Daylight Studio has also collaborated with CHN (Come Here Now), a youth community founded by brothers Daniel and Dylan Chanti, who organize concerts, financial literacy summits, and financial education networking events—alongside industry-focused discussions that spotlight emerging talent and bring young people together.

Additionally, The Daylight Gala—Daylight's more accessible take on a Met Gala–inspired experience—celebrated high fashion through designer showcases interpreting the year's theme, "Dandyism."

Celebrating Community Through Experience

At its core, Daylight Shows are about more than events; it's about creating moments that foster community. Whether guests attend a sustainability panel, a wine tasting, or an immersive fashion showcase, each gathering invites people to step away from routine and reconnect through artistry and inspiration.

"When you bring together people with the same creative mindset, the possibilities expand quickly—from major productions to new collaborations and bold ideas," says Alfina Astor.

The creative impact of Daylight Studio has not gone unnoticed. The studio's event division was recently featured in WWD (Women's Wear Daily), in coverage by Rosemary Feitelberg, alongside industry leaders Law Roach and LaQuan Smith.

This recognition reinforces what industry insiders already know: Daylight Studio is a trusted partner for brands and creators seeking not only a venue, but the expertise, creativity, and vision to transform every event into an experience.

The Future of Daylight Shows

As Daylight Studio continues to expand its event division, its mission remains clear: to create spaces where creativity flourishes, ideas evolve, and community thrives. Building on this vision, Daylight Shows will introduce bi-annual networking events for fashion industry professionals, designed to spark dialogue and collaboration at the intersection of creativity, technology, and culture.

Each season will center on a forward-looking theme. This season's focus, AI x Fashion: "The Human-in-the-Loop", examines the essential role of human creativity, ethics, and decision-making in an increasingly AI-driven fashion landscape. The events will convene designers, technologists, strategists, and creative leaders for meaningful exchange and connection.

From Hudson Yards to Flatiron, from editorial photo shoots to red-carpet soirées, Daylight Studio continues to redefine the modern New York City event space—where expertise meets experience, and every show becomes a story worth telling.

"May your Day be filled with Light and Love "

Daylight Studio LLC

50 w 17th street 2nd floor NYC 10011 and 450 W 31st street 10th floor NYC 10001

212-967 2000

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Alfina Astor

917-213-1614

[email protected]

SOURCE Daylight Studio LLC