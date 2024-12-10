Daylight Studio Revolutionizes Fashion with Bold New Event 'It's Not Just Runway, But When Fashion Moves' in NYC

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, 2024, Daylight Studio, the world-famous fashion hub nestled in Manhattan, Hudson Yards, NYC, redefined the traditional runway show format. The 13,000-square-foot venue, renowned for its towering ceilings and expansive windows, unveiled its innovative event titled "It's Not Just Runway, But When Fashion Moves."

Conceived by Alfina Astor, CEO of Daylight Studio, this avant-garde fashion show seamlessly intertwined fashion, dance, and rap performances with a crucial narrative on sustainability. By partnering with environmental experts from Yale University and professors from FIT, Astor ensured the event not only dazzled with creative flair but also delivered a meaningful message. The VIP crowd, a who's who of influencers, buyers, stylists, photographers, and industry experts, were treated to an exhilarating fusion of art forms. This fresh approach to fashion presentations captivated audiences and set a new benchmark for how trends are unveiled in the industry.

Sustainability took center stage at the event, with designers showcasing garments crafted from deadstock fabrics, as well as ethically sourced and reusable materials. This commitment to eco-friendly practices highlighted the potential for fashion to innovate responsibly and sustainably.

The show featured a stellar lineup of eco-conscious designers, including Nan Seo of Nan SEO, Joy Qiu of ZiNg QiU, Andres Biel of IflyUniverse, Leo Hsiung of Voyagers, and Merhwait Tesfai of MerZiet. Notably, the event also highlighted the work of designers Jose Martinez and Michael Vias, who are supported by AHRC, a nonprofit agency dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities to lead full and equitable lives. Each designer presented collections that underscored passion and dedication to the environment, with thoughtful, artistic expressions that resonated deeply with the audience.

Opening and closing the show were top dancers, including Naomi Romero Pedroso and Aya Krim, who set the tone for the evening and kept the audience energized throughout the event. The dancers' performances were masterfully choreographed by world-renowned talent Valeria Alaviie, adding an extra layer of artistry to the fashion presentations.

Environmentalist and student at Yale University, Rakel Tanibajeva delivered an empowering and educational speech on sustainability in fashion, highlighting her commitment to environmental issues.

Daylight Studio extends its heartfelt thanks to our sponsors for their contributions, including Cannon Models, Boom Balloon NYC, Mobile Beauty Services, Denoir Cosmetics, and Simply Gum and RVAirstream.com.

We express our appreciation to the young entrepreneurs Daniel and Dylan Chanti from CHN "Come Here Now" for designing and delivering the ideas for this show.

Daylight Studio's "It's Not Just Runway, But When Fashion Moves" showcased the dynamic potential of fashion as a vehicle for change. By aligning creativity with consciousness, the event encouraged a new era of fashion presentations—one that not only inspires but also educates and resonates with audiences on a profound level. The seamless integration of artistic elements with sustainable practices ensured that Daylight Studio's innovative approach will be remembered as a milestone in the industry.

The event stood as a testament to Daylight Studio's status as a premier destination for creativity, setting a new standard in the global fashion landscape. Through this groundbreaking showcase, Alfina Astor and her team have ushered in a new era where fashion, art, and sustainability dance together in harmony, inspiring future generations of designers, artists, and audiences alike.

