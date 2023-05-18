Daylight Wine & Spirits Promote Doug Benzenberg to National Sales Director

News provided by

Daylight Wine & Spirits

18 May, 2023, 15:43 ET

SONOMA, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daylight Wine & Spirits, known for its flagship brand, Ammunition Wine & Whiskey, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Doug Benzenberg, carrying over 25 years of industry experience, to National Sales Director.

This role is integral in leading the Daylight Wine & Spirits sales team and driving growth across the brand's award-winning portfolio and substantial distribution network spanning 40 states.

"As an entrepreneur leading an independent company, you're required to wear many hats but you need to know when to pass the torch," said Daylight Wine and Spirits President and Co-Founder, Andy Wahl. "That time is now and the management team here at Daylight couldn't be more proud to see Doug take this massive step in his career. His passion and undeniable talent, instills great confidence that he will rise to the challenge and drive our sales to the next level.

Doug, who resides in Colorado, joined Daylight in January of 2020 to run the west division. After much success, he further cemented his commitment to the company by becoming a vested partner in early 2023.

Prior to joining Daylight, Doug's first industry job brought him to the Lansdowne Resort in Virginia, where he developed a true passion for the food and beverage business.

In 2003, he joined Constellation Brands as a field sales manager which eventually brought him to Denver in 2006 where he ran the state for the Icon Estates division. From there, he joined Hope Family Wines as a regional sales manager. After a seven year run building new brands with Hundred Acre Wine Group and Old Bridge, he saw the potential in the Daylight portfolio and joined the team as a regional sales director.

"I'm honored the leadership at Daylight trusts me to captain this incredibly talented sales crew and serve as a steward for our phenomenal distribution, retail and restaurant partners," added Doug Benzenberg, National Sales Director for Daylight Wine & Spirits. "I'm looking forward to utilizing my experience and passion for brand building to provide internal structure and foster a culture that will help accelerate the momentum behind our award winning family of brands."

Daylight Wine and Spirits brands can be found in select retailers, restaurants and online partners nationwide. For more information on Daylight Wine and Spirits, visit daylightwineandspirits.com and follow along on Instagram at @Drink Ammunition.

About Daylight Wine & Spirits

Since 2013, Andy Wahl and Bill Kerr, co-founders of Daylight Wine & Spirits, have focused on producing world class wines and spirits that resonate with real people. From day one, the Daylight team committed to a singular phrase; "Excellence Over Everything." Nearly a decade later, not only has that commitment taken shape, but it continues to drive every element of the company – from grape to glass, barrel to bottle. Daylight's brands all share a common thread, each challenging stodgy industry conventions and instead focusing squarely on crafting world-class products for passionate consumers, not critics. For more information on Ammunition Wines and Whiskey, Screen Door Cellars and Badgerhound visit: daylightwineandspirits.com.

SOURCE Daylight Wine & Spirits

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.