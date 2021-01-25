Daylin Villiers's new book Desde la Voz del Viento, a heartwarming compendium of poems that reveal the whispers of the wind to the human heart

Daylin Villiers said this about her book: "The wind comes and goes to and from everywhere. It is in constant motion and brings with it many and varied things; some are here to stay. Sometimes it drags a seed or branch to a distant and unexpected place and there a plant grows that can give us shade, fruit, or simply delight us with its beauty complementing the landscape. So is this work from the voice of the wind, varied themes exposed through the magic and depth of poetry and some short stories that captivate and at the same time invite reflection. Written by the author over three years, full of imagination and a sea of emotions, with messages implicit in figurative phrases, which are left to the interpretation of the reader. It contains varied themes such as nature, romance, esotericism, mystery, love of family, faith, impregnated with great optimism. Short works, easy to read. Without further ado, wrap yourself in this whirlwind and let yourself be guided to the places that this book offers."

Published by Page Publishing, Daylin Villiers's new book Desde la Voz del Viento will fill the readers with warmth and wisdom with its evoking verses that unveil nature's voice.

Consumers who wish to partake in this book's quaint astuteness about human life and emotion can purchase Desde la Voz del Viento online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

