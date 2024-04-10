Daymak and Avvenire Showcase Cutting-Edge Electric Vehicles at 2024 Expo

Daymak and Avvenire Electrify 'Le Salon du véhicule et loisir électrique de l'Outaouais 2024' with Latest Innovations

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daymak Inc., a leader in electric vehicles, in partnership with Avvenire, were thrilled to take part in 'Le Salon du véhicule et loisir électrique de l'Outaouais 2024', in Gatineau, QC this past weekend April 5th-7th. Participating in this prestigious event marked a significant moment for both companies as they showcased their latest innovations in electric mobility.

Daymak featured an impressive lineup of products, including:

Leggera Adaptive Ride Height Suspension System Steve MacKinnon in the BBX Pro On Display at the Show: The Leggera, The Boomerbeast, The BBX Pro and The Boomerbuggy Mate

The BBX Pro : Fully enclosed mobility scooter with climate control that allows you to travel no matter the weather.





: Fully enclosed mobility scooter with climate control that allows you to travel no matter the weather. The BoomerBuggy Mate: Mobility Scooter with remote control folding capabilities. Watch it transform and fold away for convenient storage.





Mobility Scooter with remote control folding capabilities. Watch it transform and fold away for convenient storage. The Boomerbeast 2D: Made in Canada , an AWD, and all terrain and fully customizable mobility scooter. Standard range of 50km.





Made in , an AWD, and all terrain and fully customizable mobility scooter. Standard range of 50km. The Max S Deluxe: Foldable ebike with a convenient step through frame. Fold the bike in just 4 simple steps, making it perfect for storage.





Foldable ebike with a convenient step through frame. Fold the bike in just 4 simple steps, making it perfect for storage. The Paris 36v: Ebike with full color LED display, 7 speed Shimano gear shift and 4-inch shocks to ensure a smooth ride.

Additionally, one of Daymak's Gatineau dealers, Vélo et Mobilité Électrique - VME PRO, showcased the following:

The Florence: Ebike with 3 oversized tires allowing everyone to keep balanced while enjoying the ride.





Ebike with 3 oversized tires allowing everyone to keep balanced while enjoying the ride. Wildgoose 60V: The perfect balance between comfort and power. Includes a 60V 12.5Ah battery and 500W motor.





The perfect balance between comfort and power. Includes a 60V 12.5Ah battery and 500W motor. Beast ATV Deluxe: Beast ATV comes with all the perks for the best electric ATV.

In a special preview, Avvenire unveiled the much-anticipated Leggera, a groundbreaking electric vehicle with an adaptive ride height suspension system. This feature allows the Leggera to seamlessly transition from on-road to off-road conditions, promising an unmatched level of versatility and adventure for its users.

Avvenire also announced the official production launch of the Leggera this coming July. This limited run is the start of an exciting new chapter for electric vehicle enthusiasts and Avvenire.

"We were excited to join forces with Avvenire at 'Le Salon du véhicule et loisir électrique de l'Outaouais 2024' to demonstrate our commitment to advancing electric vehicle technology," said Swell Chan, Director of Sales at Daymak. "Our product lineup represents the pinnacle of electric mobility, and we were thrilled to share our passion and innovations with attendees."

Notable attendees who enjoyed testing the Daymak and Avvenire products included the Mayor of Gatineau, Daniel Champagne, as well as the Honourable Member of Parliament, Steve MacKinnon.

This event served as an excellent platform for Daymak and Avvenire to interact with members of government, electric vehicle enthusiasts, and industry professionals. It underscored their dedication to providing sustainable, cutting-edge transportation solutions at affordable costs.

About Daymak:

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada's first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

About Avvenire:

Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp. is on a mission to become a global leader in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market by developing the next generation of cutting-edge, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable transportation solutions for everyday use.

