Daymak Inc. Does Their Part in the Battle Against Inflation by Announcing Their Green Value Line; 5 Electric Bicycles at $999 to Give Everyone the Opportunity to Go with the Most Affordable, Environmentally Friendly Mode of Transportation

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daymak Inc., today has announced the Green Value Line, which is a selection of electric bikes all under $1000! "Our goal is to make ebikes the most common vehicles on the road and give everyone the affordability to use one" – Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak stated. "With the steadily growing inflation and interest rates, low-cost transportation is becoming a necessity, and everyone should have little to no barriers to get one," Aldo continued.

The Tofino X is a light weight ebike with saddle bags to take whatever you may need. Daymak Max 36V is a foldable electric Fat Tire Ebike now available at $999 The Monte Carlo is a step through ebike with cruiser handle bars available for $999

Ebikes are becoming one of the best ways to get around town, with their low cost for maintenance, and no licensing or insurance required. The average ebike will get the rider about 40 kms riding distance per charge, and will cost less than 25 cents per charge.

"And with the increasing prices of gas, the environment is on everyone's mind. At $999 per ebike it works out less than the average yearly cost of public transportation and gives you freedom to go where you want when you want, while social distancing."

Over the past 3 years since the pandemic, inflation has soared in Canada and the US. With this in mind, Daymak continues to do their part in helping communities get on the road in a green, eco-friendly way!

The first 5 products that have been added to the Green Value Line are:

Monte Carlo – A step-through electric bicycle with a 36V lithium battery with cruiser-style handlebars that offers a comfortable ride, 3 levels of pedal assist and a range of up to 40 kms on a single charge.

Tofino X – Your traditional style bicycle with road tires giving the user a lightweight and aerodynamic ride. With the additional back rack and saddlebags take whatever you need to on this 36V lithium ebike. Getting 40 kms on a charge and with 3 levels of pedal assist this is a fan favourite.

Max 36V / Max S 36V – These fully foldable electric fat tire ebikes have taken the world by storm with their comfort, ease of use and fun. With the Max offering a classic frame style and the Max S with the step-through, you can choose the style that suits you best. Both coming with 3 levels of pedal assist using 36V batteries.

Coyote – For those looking for that extra kick of power, the Coyote comes with a 48V 10.4AH lithium battery and a 350W motor to tackle even the toughest of hills. Get up to a range of up to 40 kms, with the 3 levels of pedal assist with this all-terrain bike.

The Green Value Line ebikes with the SRP of $999 will be available at participating dealers. For complete list of dealers please visit: https://daymak.com/store-locator.html

About Daymak Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada's first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.





Daymak (www.daymak.com) is also the largest shareholder in Avvenire Electric Vehicle Corp. (www.avvenire.com) which has a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Akili Sylvester

[email protected]

PRODUCT CONTACT:

Nick Maalouf

[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Medi Kaplani

[email protected]

1-800-649-9320 ext. 2000

SOURCE Daymak Inc.