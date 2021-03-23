Daymak Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for the Spiritus Car on www.daymakavvenire.com

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daymak is pleased to announce it has launched its campaign for the Daymak Spirtus Electric car. The goal is to reach 50,000 pre-orders through retail sales and letters of intent from distributors worldwide.

The Spiritus is a 3 wheel 2 seater electric car which rides like a go kart and is loaded with technology. This car is for people who want more. Every ride on the Spiritus will be an exciting one. Deposits can be made online at www.daymakavvenire.com .

The Spiritus will be available in two versions starting at $19,995 USD The Daymak Spiritus - A 3 Wheel 2 Seater electric car that's powerful and loaded with features including solar trickle charging, wireless charging and more. The Daymak Avvenire Spiritus campaign launches today at March 23rd 2021 and ends on July 23rd 2021.

The Campaign will start today, March 23, 2021, and will end July 23, 2021. By placing your order online now you will lock in your price and save the additional cost from the final SRP price. The car is slated to start production in 2023.

The Spiritus is a complete two-seat coupe and comes packed with a host of features. There are solar panels for trickle charging, a regeneration system, and Daymak's own patent pending wireless charger. The Spiritus comes in a Deluxe version starting at $19,995 USD with a range of 300km and an Ultimate version starting at $149,000 USD with a range of 480km and acceleration of 0 to 60 in 1.8 seconds, making it the fastest 3 wheel car on the planet.

"This is very exciting" states Aldo Baiocchi, President and founder of Daymak Inc. "Daymak has come a long way from when I started in my garage in 2001. The Spiritus is a dream come true." The Campaign will have real time updated numbers and will end July 23, 2021.

"Every $100 deposit or more will guarantee you a lower price for your car" continues Mr. Baiocchi, "and will include a bonus $100 coupon towards any ebike or small electric vehicle that we sell now through any of our dealers. This is only available through the crowdfunding campaign. We are building strong partnerships and have thrilling news coming out. Anything is possible with the help of the crowd and our partners."

One of our partners is Extreme Vehicle Tech which will provide the lithium batteries with customized BMS boards made specifically for the Spiritus.

The Daymak Avvenire Series includes five other individual vehicles. These are: Terra, an ebike designed to handle both on-road and off-road conditions; Foras, a covered recumbent bike designed to revolutionize travel; Tectus, an AWD mobility e-scooter that is fully electric and designed for all types of weather conditions and roads; Aspero, the ultimate light-weight, enclosed ATV; and finally Skyrider, a high-performance EV capable of flying.

About Daymak…..

Daymak, a Toronto-based company incorporated in 2002, is a leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles. At Daymak our goal is to make outstanding clean vehicles that make a positive impact on the environment for today and future generations. We build our vehicles to give freedom of movement and are a joy to ride

Media Contact: Yoni Erawati [email protected] 416-658-3993

Distribution: Nick Maloouf [email protected] 416-658-3993 ext. 1001

Investor relations: Aldo Baiocchi [email protected] 416-658-3993 ext.1104

SOURCE Daymak Inc.