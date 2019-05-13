Daymak Launches New Boomerbuggy X, the First Solar Mobility Enclosed Scooter with Air Conditioning

TORONTO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daymak Inc, the leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles, has launched its new Boomerbuggy X: the first solar powered, fully enclosed mobility scooter.

"We have re-designed the mobility scooter experience," said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak. "Seniors and people with mobility issues will not be limited to travelling only when it's sunny and warm. They will be able to ride in the cold, rain or sunshine, giving them freedom of mobility."

Daymak Boomerbuggy X | The first solar powered, fully enclosed mobility scooter. Boomerbuggy XS comes with heating, air conditioning, and solar power panels that trickle charge your scooter while it's outside. Travel to get your groceries, to your neighbour's or take it just for a leisurely joy ride without fear of the weather. The Boomer X is fully insulated with heating giving you the warmth and comfort that you need on those cold winter days.

Boomerbuggy XS features a fully enclosed cabin with a 80W high efficiency solar panel that continuously trickle charges the 60V 50AH lithium ion battery. It also has a built-in air conditioner and heater to keep the cabin at a perfect temperature. Other features include an alarm system, stereo, back up camera and shopping bag cargo space.

"With the simple twist throttle and electronic anti-slip braking system, the ease of use makes this scooter accessible for everyone," – Yoni Erawati, Social Media Manager of Daymak stated. Boomerbuggy X boasts a range of up to 60 km (37 miles) and comes with a 1200W motor, making this the perfect alternative to driving a car for those living in both rural and urban communities.

Boomerbuggy X is available in four versions at launch. The fully loaded version coming with heating, air conditioning, and solar power panels that trickle charge your scooter while it's outside.

The Boomerbuggy XP ($5,999) features 60v 45ah lead acid battery and built-in heater.

features 60v 45ah lead acid battery and built-in heater. The Boomerbuggy X ($6,999) features 60v 45ah lead acid battery, built-in heater and air conditioning.

features 60v 45ah lead acid battery, built-in heater and air conditioning. The Boomerbuggy XI ($7,999) features built-in heater, air conditioning, and an upgraded fast charging 60v 50ah lithium ion battery.

features built-in heater, air conditioning, and an upgraded fast charging 60v 50ah lithium ion battery. The Boomerbuggy XS ($8,999) features built-in heater, air conditioning, an upgraded fast charging 60v 50ah lithium ion battery and high efficiency solar panels.

All three versions of Boomerbuggy X are now available for purchase. The Boomerbuggy XS is expected to launch in the fall and it's available for pre-order today.

About Daymak

Daymak, a Toronto-based company incorporated in 2002, is a leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles. Daymak mission is to become the leader of Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) and reduce the CO2 emissions one electric vehicle at a time with vertical integration from development to retail distribution worldwide and to offer the customer the best service experience possible. For further information, visit www.daymak.com .

Contact: Yoni Erawati | Phone: 1-800-649-9320 ext. 1105 | Email: 214507@email4pr.com

SOURCE Daymak Inc.

