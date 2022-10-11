Daymak Releases New Prototypes for Modular Electric Vehicle Platforms

Daymak's Modular Electric Vehicle Platforms with Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) will be used to create the next generation of electric vehicles with wireless charging technology. Vehicle platforms for personal electric vehicles, mobility scooters, electric ATVs, electric recumbent bikes are designed to be customizable for different body styles. Electric vehicle developers and enthusiasts will save on cost and time in the design and production of new vehicles.

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daymak Inc., today has released beta prototypes of the Modular Electric Vehicle Platforms with Wireless Power Transfer (WPT). There are four distinct platforms to cover: personal electric vehicle platform, mobility scooter platform, electric ATV platform, and electric recumbent bike platform. Each platform will include the vehicle chassis, drivetrain, steering and suspension systems.

The Daymak platforms will feature wireless charging! The Daymak Platform will allow manufacturers to easily produce EVs

"Our technology will allow for development of light electric vehicles in the fastest and most efficient way possible. Development time will be cut by several months and reduce costs by over 60%" states Aldo Baiocchi President of Daymak.

Due to rising gas prices, increased public spending on EV development subsidies, and growing sustained global policy support, the light electric vehicle market encompassing three and four-wheeled passenger and delivery vehicles are trending upward in sales. Benefiting from a market share growth of up to 30%, these vehicles will continue to rise in market value by up to $477.27 billion USD by 20311. Light electric vehicle (LEV) developers will need to optimize manufacturing processes to meet increasing demand while minimizing production costs.

Developers, distributors and manufactures of LEVs will benefit from the advantages of modular vehicle platforms. Aside from the cost savings of the built-in vehicle underpinnings, LEV models of similar size and specification can share components, allowing for large volume production with lower costs. Development of different body types across shared platforms can potentially be built on the same assembly line, which will further reduce cost. Lastly, the addition of WPT for each platform adds value and incentivizes wireless charging to help usher in the next generation of LEVs.

"While the majority of technological development has been focused on electric cars, Daymak is focusing on another segment of the market where we can become leaders. Mobility scooters, ATVs and Ebikes are all multi-billion-dollar markets and have very little focus on them. We intend to become the leader in the space." Continues Baiocchi

About Daymak Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada's first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

Daymak is also the largest shareholder in Avvenire Electric Vehicle Corp. which has a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2023. Daymak Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) is patent-pending wireless charging technology that will come standard in future light electric vehicle offerings. It boasts an inductive and or resonant system that allows for an above-or-under-ground transmitter assembly, offers a fast-charging option, and provides a fully-integrated, intelligent solution not seen in any wireless charging technology available on the market today.

Daymak continues to redefine powered mobility, empowering individuals to make statements, not emissions, on their way to a connected, accessible future. To explore that future please visit https://daymak.com/.

