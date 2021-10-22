DayOne launches new call for Digital Health startups

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DayOne, the Healthcare Innovation initiative based in Switzerland, announces the extended deadline for the global call for its digital health accelerator to Friday, 5 November 2021.

Startups with a focus on pain therapy can apply to be considered for the DayOne Accelerator by 5 November 2021. DayOne is looking for companies with emerging technologies for pain treatment as well as digital healthcare solutions in pain management.

The DayOne Accelerator is the healthcare innovation initiative of Basel Area Business & Innovation and is split into three categories: Digital Health, Tech and Innovation Booster. They support promising new digital health and precision medicine ventures with guidance, mentorship, funding and collaborative workspaces. From 2018, DayOne has supported 20 companies with a combined valuation of over CHF 65 million, contributing to the life sciences ecosystem of the Basel Area. DayOne has helped launch, connect and mentor a number of innovative healthcare ventures, which include companies such as Zoundream and Nutrix in addition to others in medtech, medical device, digital health, AI, nutrition, health monitoring, medical access and more.

Building on this success, the DayOne Accelerator is extending its offering – both in terms of content and the area it covers. Going forward, DayOne is opening its accelerator to startups operating in practically all areas of digital health. It will also expand its financial support to allow companies in the fields of prevention, diagnostics and treatment to apply for grants as well.

For the Digital Health track, three startups will be considered for the three-month funding program, with each in line to receive a grant of up to CHF 45,000 in funding and services in addition to expert coaching and access to the world leading biopharma ecosystem of the Basel Area.

Lucas Scherdel, Director Healthcare Innovation – DayOne, commented: "At DayOne, we believe that the future of health can only evolve if advances in medical and healthcare technologies go hand in hand with innovation across the ecosystem. Today innovation primarily takes place within separate silos, where pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers and governments have different agendas. Bringing all these areas together in a neutral setting of collaboration is the key to shaping the future of health, building an innovation hub. We are delighted to launch these new calls to encourage innovation in digital health and support entrepreneurs realise their vision while providing much needed solutions for patients."

DayOne is also announcing calls for its Tech and Innovation Booster verticals, with deadlines in Q1 2022. For the Tech vertical, the focus is on startups in medical robotics, 3D printing, virtual reality in healthcare applications and technological solutions for personalized medicine. The winners will receive financial support of up to CHF 100,000 in funding and services, amongst other benefits including offering of shared offices and access to a world leading medtech and microtechnology network.

Finally, the Innovation Booster category supports budding projects in the area of digital health. The focus here is on patient-centric solutions that have been jointly developed by startups in close collaboration with academic partners and Big Pharma. The Innovation Booster category is operated on a nationwide basis, with startups able to submit applications in the first quarter of 2022.

In addition to financing support, DayOne helps build out companies and teams from inception to a point where they can raise financing and enter strategic collaborations. Harnessing the Basel Area's unique position as a global healthcare hub, as well as its rising popularity among investors, DayOne is looking to attract the next generation of breakthrough companies. Interested groups can find information at www.dayone.swiss/digitalhealth.

Application deadlines

DayOne accelerates innovative ventures across three verticals:

Digital Health: Pain management track starts Jan 2022 – apply by Nov 5, 2021

– Tech: Ventures in medical robotics, virtual reality for healthcare or personalized medical technologies – call opens Q1 2022

Innovation Booster: Empowered by Innosuisse, with a special focus on the interface with big pharma and academia – call opens Q1 2022

About DayOne Accelerator

At DayOne, we are shaping the future of health by accelerating digital transformation in Europe's leading healthcare and life sciences hub. As the Healthcare Innovation initiative by Basel Area Business & Innovation, DayOne believes in a patient-centric and sustainable approach to healthcare. Led by a team of industry experts, medical doctors, tech enthusiasts and researchers, the DayOne innovation hub serves a growing community of 2,000+ healthcare innovators throughout the Basel Area life sciences and healthcare ecosystem. The DayOne Accelerator boosts innovative ventures that combine groundbreaking technologies, healthcare expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit. Since 2018, the DayOne Accelerator has supported 20 companies, with a combined valuation of over CHF 65 million. www.dayone.swiss

About Basel Area Business & Innovation

Basel Area Business & Innovation is the investment and innovation promotion agency dedicated to helping companies, institutions and startups find business success in the Basel Area, Switzerland. The organization targets and attracts companies to settle, supports founders of innovative ventures, and drives high growth initiatives in order to establish the region as the Swiss business and innovation hub of the future. The non-profit agency focuses on growing the area's cutting-edge industries life sciences, healthcare and production technologies. www.baselarea.swiss

