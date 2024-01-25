Days Inn Juan Dolio and Super 8 Miches expand Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' hotel network in Dominican Republic

MADRID, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FITUR. Grupo De Valle and its network of associates announced their expansion plan in the Dominican Republic with the new projects Days Inn Juan Dolio Beach and Super 8 Miches.

The announcement was made at the inaugural International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) 2024 and the news comes at a favorable time for the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts chain and its partner Grupo De Valle, as they work on their 'Vision 2030', which by the year 2030, they aspire to develop 4,500 rooms and 32 properties in 29 different destinations throughout the Dominican Republic.

Curt Mc Guire, Gustavo Viescas, Edward De Valle II, Geoffrey Ballotti, Louis Alicea, and Doug Smith
The Master Office company led by David José Alvarez Teijeiro will develop the Days Inn Juan Dolio Beach project, the first U.S. branded hotel in the municipality of Juan Dolio, San Pedro de Macorís, which is preparing for construction after obtaining all the required permits.

Meanwhile, Estrella & Tupete, La Yeguada and Grupo De Valle, added to their portfolio of Super 8 hotels, the first U.S. branded 'limited service' hotel in the municipality of Miches, El Seibo.

"Both Days Inn and Super 8 plan to target conscious consumers, based on average budgets in the Dominican Republic, the United States and Canada, with an estimated daily rate of USD$80 per night," quoted Edward De Valle, president of Grupo De Valle.

Guillermo Estrella, owner and CEO of Estrella & Tupete, said, "We have successfully identified an affordable, limited-service price point that will attract customers. We are confident that we have found the perfect balance to serve this market segment."

The new 115-room Days Inn Juan Dolio Beach will be located in the heart of Juan Dolio, just minutes from its beautiful white sand beaches. Its offerings will be complemented by free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast and a variety of amenities.

The new 69-room Super 8 Miches Beach will be located 5 minutes from Costa Esmeralda Beach, an environment characterized by crystal clear waters, lined with countless palm trees. Construction is scheduled to begin in March 2024.

Both hotels join the list of projects of Grupo De Valle and its associates, being La Quinta San Francisco de Macorís, the last one announced, whose construction began in December 2023.

