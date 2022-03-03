Daytime National Talk Show Host Erica Cobb Joins Ebony Covering Black America Podcast Network

"I grew up in Chicago, so the legacy of Ebony's brand really resonates with me. It's exciting to have my podcast join a network focused on serving the Black community. I look forward to building on this partnership and reaching more listeners together," said Erica Cobb.

'Comeback: with Erica Cobb' will soon kick off a live event series in Denver, Colorado where Cobb is based. Cobb is also a co-host on TEGNA's Daily Blast Live ("DBL"), the only national daytime talk show airing live in all time zones. She is known for her viral commentary on a variety of cultural topics. Cobb's motto is "everyone is deserving of the comeback they are willing to earn." Cobb has been honored as a Trailblazer in News & Journalism by Black Women in Media. You can learn more about Erica Cobb at comeback.tv.

